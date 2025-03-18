"2 1/2 with you": Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer shares a heartfelt post as he celebrates a relationship milestone with GF Gianna Torres  

Duke signee and son of the NBA legend Carlos Boozer, Cayden Boozer, is known for his passing prowess on the court. The No. 22 recruit (as per On3's Industry Rankings), took to Instagram to share a wholesome picture with his girlfriend Gianna Rose to celebrate two and a half years together.

Rose, who goes by the Instagram username giannartorres, has a private account on Instagram. However, Boozer shared a picture of Rose posing for a picture on a restaurant table.

"2 1/2 with you @giannatorres," Cayden Boozer captioned the story with a smiling and a red heart emoji.

Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer shares a heartfelt post as he celebrates a relationship milestone with GF Gianna Torres (Image: IG/ Cayden Boozer)

Gianna Rose also posted a wholesome picture of the couple on Valentine's Day, which was reshared by Boozer:

Cayden shares a wholesome Valentine's Day snap along with a 1-word message for his girlfriend Gianna Rose (Image: IG/caydenboozer)

"❤️ Day," Boozer captioned his story.

Furthermore, his girlfriend was also pictured with him when he was signing his letter of intent for the Duke Blue Devils. The story, which was originally posted by Rose, was reshared by Boozer:

Cayden and GF Gianna Rose during signing day (Image: IG/caydenboozer)

"Congratss," Rose captioned her story with a clapping, a writing and a blue heart emoji.

Furthermore, the point guard was not the only one who was accompanied by his girlfriend. His twin brother and the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025, Cameron Boozer, also shared a picture with his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao.

Cameron Boozer and GF Yva Lauren Cao during Duke signing day (Image: IG/yvacao)

"1 step closer to your dream, I'm so proud of you," the story was captioned.

Cayden Boozer's wholesome post with his GF to celebrate their second anniversary

Cayden Boozer, who is ranked No. 4 in the point guard position and Florida, has a highlight dedicated to his girlfriend, where he adds pictures of the couple together.

The 6-foot-5 point guard took to Instagram to share some pictures of the couple in September 2024.

"2 years with the person that makes me a better me every day. Thank you for always standing by my side and filling every room you walk into you with light. You are my best friend and biggest supporter, I love you G❤️, " Boozer captioned the post.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia at Duke next season.

