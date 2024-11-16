$2 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa set to attend BYU Cougars game amid staggering NIL package rumors

AJ Dybantsa, the nation's No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, will attend the BYU Cougars' game against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday. BYU is the leading contender to secure his commitment and this visit could further boost their chances.

Other programs in contention to land him are Kansas State, Alabama, Kansas and North Carolina. Dybantsa plays for Utah Prep High School and averaged 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game in his freshman year.

Dybantsa will get a NIL package to suit his credentials. Rumors suggest that the forward is set to receive a deal between $2 million and $4 million, which will make him one of the highest-paid high school athletes in the country.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, the BYU Cougars are expected to offer him a NIL deal worth $4 million. The amount is not certain, but as per CBB Insider Jeff Goodman, the NIL deal for Dybantsa could reach as high as $7 million.

"He's gonna get a ton of money, like a ton of money," Goodman said on Oct. 17, via the 'Field of 86' podcast. "Somewhere in the $7 to $9 million range next year are the numbers I'm hearing right now."

Dybantsa was part of the USA's U17 World Cup squad this year and was one of the best performers in the tournament. He recorded 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Multiple top teams are in contention to land the five-star prospect, AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa is the best high school basketball player in the country and multiple programs are in play to land him. According to On3, the BYU Cougars are the favorites, with a 69.2% chance.

BYU is followed by Kansas State with 13.2%, Alabama with 7.0% and North Carolina with 2.2%. Other teams that have extended an offer to Dybantsa are Kansas, Auburn, USC, Duke, Arkansas and Kentucky.

Dybantsa talked about what he needs to work on before reaching the NBA.

"I’m not in the league yet, so there is still so much stuff I can improve on," Dybantsa said in July, via KSR. "When I work out with NBA players, I’m obviously not at that level yet, so I’ve just got a lot of stuff I need to work on."

AJ Dybantsa also visited BYU's campus in October.

