2025 class 4-star QB Antwann Hill commits to Ryan Silverfield's Memphis Tigers this weekend: Reports

Four-star quarterback prospect Antwann Hill announced his pledge to the Memphis Tigers, marking the highest-rated commit in program history. He chose them over LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Miami.

Hill is entering his senior year at Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia. The Tigers already hosted him twice, and his most recent visit was an official visit to the program on June 7-9. He remained in touch with the program's coaching staff before announcing his commitment on Saturday.

“My recruiting process has been really hectic these last couple of months,” Hill told On3. “These last two months were really hard on me and my family. I was trying to make the right decision this time and have no regrets about the decision I was going to make.”

Antwann Hill had been tagged as the highest-rated uncommitted quarterback in the class of 2025 before his pledge to Memphis. According to the On3 Industry Ranking, he is ranked as the No. 200 overall prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 15 quarterback. 247 Sports lists him as the No. 12 quarterback and No. 174 overall recruit in the class.

Hill recorded 2,732 yards, 31 touchdowns, and five interceptions while also rushing for three scores as Houston County's starting quarterback. He has accumulated a total of 7,278 yards and 79 touchdowns in his whole high school career.

What pushed Antwann Hill to pick Memphis over Florida?

After a recruitment journey that saw him initially commit to the Colorado Buffaloes before narrowing down to Florida and Memphis, Antwann Hill ultimately chose the Tigers.

Hill visited both Florida and Memphis, taking official visits that provided him with insights into what each program could offer. But it was the Tigers' pitch that resonated most deeply with him, as he told On3.

“I like the development at Memphis and the opportunity to touch the field earlier there. They are trying to build something there and get what they are doing known as much as possible."

Head coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey played big roles in swaying Hill's decision:

“They treat me like family. They treat me like one of the players. I was able to eat good while at Memphis. I was able to be around the players, coach Ryan Silverfield and coach Tim Cramsey. They are great people on and off the field. There is love from everybody at Memphis.

"They win and with me being there, I feel like I could change the program. That’s what coach Silverfield and coach Cramsey were preaching to me.”

The opportunity to potentially start early in his college career also factored into Antwann Hill's choice. With quarterback Seth Henigan set to conclude his college career after the upcoming season, Hill sees a clear path to competing for the starting position as a freshman in 2025.