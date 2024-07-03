2025 class DE Kamauryn Morgan narrows down his commitment chances to top 3 schools ft. Texas A&M

Four-star prospect Kamauryn Morgan, from South Oak Cliff High School in Red Oak, Texas, has received more than 20 offers. After receiving attention from Georgia, Texas, Auburn, Florida, Miami, USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Washington, the edge rusher has narrowed down his commitment decision to three schools.

Morgan will make his decision on July 7, and he will be choosing among Baylor, Texas A&M and SMU.

According to 247Sports, Morgan is the No. 94 player in the nation, the No. 12 edge rusher in the 2025 class and the No. 16 player in Texas. On3 places him as the No. 264 player nationally, the No. 26 edge rusher and the No. 43 player in Texas.

During his junior season in 2023, Kamauryn Morgan recorded 65 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound DE's sophomore year saw him score 24 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks.

Morgan is also a standout basketball player and attended Red Oak (Texas) before his senior season. His basketball athleticism runs in the family, as his father, Ronnie Morgan, was a former Louisiana Tech basketball player.

SMU and Texas A&M are leading the race for Kamauryn Morgan's commitment

SMU has emerged as a frontrunner to secure Kamauryn Morgan's pledge, leading the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine with a notable 45.8% chance. The Mustangs have actively pursued the recruit, hosting him multiple times, including a recent visit last month.

Morgan has expressed admiration for SMU's coaching staff and players during last year's July visit, as he revealed to On3's On The Pony Express.

“I really enjoyed the visit. Bonded with the coaches and staff, played games, and talked football,” Kamauryn Morgan said. “They actually interacted with the players not only from a coaching stand point, but just as a person in general. I loved how confident they were in everything they said and did.”

Mike Elko-coached Texas A&M is not far behind with a 23.1% probability, having made a compelling impression during Morgan's visit to College Station in late June.

“The A&M visit exceeded expectations,” Morgan said. “The staff, the scheme and Elko of course!”

Defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux has also influenced the prospect's decision-making process.

"He’s been telling me great things. That he really wants me a part of the defensive line. I’m working hard everyday to play right away and be Day 1 starter. (He has a) bunch of NFL connections and a great medicine program.”

Let's see which program ultimately wins the battle!

