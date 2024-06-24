2025 class IOL Kaden Strayhorn commits to Sherrone Moore's Michigan: REPORTS

The Michigan Wolverines have reportedly secured another addition to their 2025 roster with the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn. Per On3, he will become the 10th member of Michigan's recruiting class and the second offensive lineman, following Avery Gach.

Over the past two years, 6-foot-3 Strayhorn has been on multiple unofficial visits to Ann Arbor before an official visit during Victors Weekend on June 21. Before coming to Michigan, Strayhorn also visited Ohio State, but Sherrone Moore-coached Michigan ultimately emerged as the winner in this fierce recruitment rivalry.

Originally from Michigan, Strayhorn currently plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Before his tenure at IMG, he played for Novi Detroit Catholic Central. His 2024 season at IMG will see him alongside four-star Wolverines commit Donovan Johnson.

Kaden Strayhorn aims to follow in the footsteps of former IMG stars like J.J. McCarthy, Cesar Ruiz, Greg Crippen and DJ Turner, who have transitioned to Ann Arbor in their college careers. Strayhorn played predominantly at tackle for IMG, but Michigan envisions him as a center.

"I see myself fitting in really well," Strayhorn told On3. "I think I can play early not only as a center but also as a guard. I think I’ll be a plug and play guy."

Strayhorn's commitment bolsters Michigan's 2025 recruiting class, which now includes 10 players, four of whom are four-star recruits. The Wolverines' overall recruiting ranking stands at 33rd nationally, according to the 247Sports Team Composite.

Kaden Strayhorn shares how Sherrone Moore's approach won his pledge

Kaden Strayhorn turned down offers from Georgia, LSU, Alabama, USC, Michigan State and Texas to choose the Wolverines. The recruitment was spearheaded by new Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome and head coach Sherrone Moore, whose consistent and personal approach played a big role in Strayhorn's decision.

“It’s like my mom put it,” Strayhorn told On3. “She told coach (Sherrone) Moore, ‘He didn’t just commit to Michigan, he committed to you and coach (Grant) Newsome.’ Our relationship has been developed for the last three years, so it runs really deep with them. They stayed consistent.”

Kaden Strayhorn revealed Michigan's offensive line's success was crucial to his decision, but the biggest factor was Moore. His familial connection with Moore, combined with the coach's genuine approach to coaching, stood out to Strayhorn.

Strayhorn's commitment to Michigan is also special given his family ties to Michigan State, where his father, Jason, was a former football captain and now serves as a color commentator for the Spartans football games. Despite this connection, Strayhorn is eager to build his own path with the Wolverines.

“I’m super excited to be a part of this class. It’s a blessing," Strayhorn said. "I want to tell the Michigan fans that you got a leader and a hard worker. I’m ready to build my own legacy here. I didn’t go to Michigan State. I want to build my own legacy. I’m ready to do that.”

247Sports lists Kaden Strayhorn as the No. 30 interior lineman and the No. 8 player in Florida. While in the On3 Industry Ranking, he is listed as the No. 465 prospect, the No. 39 interior lineman, and the No. 63 prospect in Florida.