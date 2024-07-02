2025 class prospect & five-star TE Linkon Cure commits to Chris Klieman's Kansas State

Coach Chris Klieman's Kansas State Wildcats have secured the commitment of five-star tight end Linkon Cure. The Goodland, Kansas native made his decision public on Monday afternoon, choosing the Wildcats over programs like Oregon, Texas A&M and Kansas.

Cure was considered a strong prospect for the Oregon Ducks. But after Oregon had tight end Da’Saahn Brame commit to the program, Cure’s likelihood of joining the Ducks diminished.

Instead, Linkon Cure chose Kansas State, becoming the Wildcats' third four-star commit since June. His commitment follows that of wide receiver Adonis Moise and offensive guard Brock Heath.

Cure’s pledge also marks a historic moment for Kansas State, as the 6-foot-6, 225-pound TE becomes the first five-star recruit to commit to the program in modern recruiting history, surpassing the commitment of Marvin Simmons in 2001.

Linkon Cure is the younger brother of Kansas tight end Leyton Cure. While Linkon plays as a wide receiver at Goodland High School, his caliber also makes him a perfect fit for the tight end position at the college level.

Cure joins recruits for Kansas State’s 2025 class, including Dominic Mitchell, Dillon Duff, Will Kemna, Weston Polk, Adonis Moise, Martel Jackson, Dalton Knapp, Sawyer Schilke, JoJo Scott, Maguire Richman and Brock Heath.

Cure had to battle with a hamstring injury during his sophomore season in 2022, but he made a remarkable comeback as a junior in 2023, recording 42 passes for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall.

He is a multi-sport star, including basketball, averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Cure is also a two-time 300-meter hurdles champion in the 3A state track and captured gold in the 110 hurdles this year.

Linkon Cure opens up about his pledge to Kansas State

Kansas State was the first to offer Linkon Cure, and despite a rapidly growing list of suitors, the program remained a strong contender throughout his recruitment process. The final turning point came with his official visit to the Wildcats on June 21.

“I always had that love for them,” Cure told On3. “For Kansas State to be my first offer, starting my recruitment there and ending it there, that meant everything to me while I was sitting up in those stands and reflecting on everything. It’s a moment I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”

In January, the entire Kansas State offensive coaching staff, along with Director of Recruiting Taylor Braet, made the trip to Goodland to check on Cure. During his official visit, Cure found himself drawn to tight ends coach Brian Lepak, Klieman, offensive coordinator Conor Riley, Braet and co-offensive coordinator Matt Wells.

“I absolutely love that coaching staff. I have so much respect for them, so it was really cool being around them a lot during my official visit,” he said.

Quarterback Avery Johnson and running back Dylan Edwards, the top two in-state recruits for the class of 2023, also actively encouraged Linkon Cure to join them at Kansas State.

