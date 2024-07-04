2025 class prospect & four-star ATH Zymear Smith decommits from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide encountered a mix of gains and losses in their 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday. They secured commitments from edge rusher Justin Hill and kicker Peter Notaro, but they also faced a huge setback as three players, including four-star athlete Zymear Smith, de-committed from the class.

Smith announced his de-commitment decision on X (formerly Twitter), citing personal deliberations with family and mentors:

"First and foremost I would like to say thank you to the Alabama football staff for taking the time out to recruit me [throughout] this process — nothing but love and respect from the beginning, appreciate [y'all] so much. After talking things over with my family and mentors, I will be de-committing from the University of Alabama."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Zymear Smith received an offer from the Crimson Tide in February and handed in his commitment in March. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound ATH had garnered significant attention with 19 offers, including from Georgia, Texas and Tennessee, but he had reaffirmed his commitment during an official visit to Alabama just weeks ago.

Zymear Smith was the second commitment Kalen DeBoer earned since taking over the job as head coach of Alabama after the retirement of legendary Bama coach Nick Saban. His departure dropped Alabama's total commitments for the 2025 class to 20.

But the Crimson Tide still retains a formidable recruiting class, ranked second in the nation according to the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Their roster boasts key pledges in positions such as cornerback and linebacker.

Which program is in the race to earn Zymear Smith's commitment?

Alabama is still trending for Zymear Smith's commitment with an 89.6% possibility, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine. Mike Locksley's Maryland Terrapins sit in the second spot with a 5% potential.

Despite Alabama's strong position, insiders at 247Sports predict that Smith will likely choose Maryland in the end. This speculation is bolstered by two recent crystal ball predictions in favor of the Terrapins. The Maryland native's official visit to the program in late June also proves his serious consideration of staying close to home.

Smith is the No. 326 prospect in the nation, the No. 14 ATH in the 2025 class and the No. 8 player in Maryland, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 15 ATH in the class and the No. 8 player in the state.

Zymear Smith excelled in multiple roles during his junior season and earned all-state recognition as a running back. He recorded 609 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 71 carries, along with 380 receiving yards and four touchdowns on nine receptions, while also contributing to the defense with 20 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback