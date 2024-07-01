2025 class prospect & four-star LB Noah Mikhail commits to Mike Elko's Texas A&M

Four-star outside linebacker Noah Mikhail, from Bonita High School, California, has announced his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies. He is a three-year starter at his school, and he chose Mike Elko's program over Oregon and USC on Sunday afternoon.

When Elko took over as the head coach at Texas A&M, Mikhail quickly became a top defensive target for the new coaching staff. The coach's personal visit to Mikhail’s high school and Mikhail’s following three visits to the program display their mutual interest.

Noah Mikhail's official visit to Texas A&M on June 21-23 ultimately paved the way for his commitment decision. He had previously visited the USC Trojans and the Oregon Ducks, but the Aggies stood out.

“The biggest difference for me was where I felt comfortable and happy, and I think that’s what really separated Texas A&M from the other schools,” Mikhail said (via On3). “Opportunities, development and fit are also huge, but I think that was the difference maker.”

The Ducks were initially predicted to secure Noah Mikhail's commitment, but the Aggies' rise in his preferences was influenced by Elko's defensive background. Mikhail also felt a strong potential fit within the Aggies' program after discussions with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jay Bateman.

“There’s opportunity in that linebacker room and being able to sit down with coach Bateman showed me that I can play in space a lot, as well as be able to cover and make tackles in space. I really like playing in space and I feel comfortable doing it, so my fit there is really nice.”

During his high school career, Noah Mikhail amassed 166 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and two interceptions, while also rushing for 363 yards on 54 carries with eight touchdowns and adding 37 receptions for 455 yards and five more touchdowns.

Despite his offensive contributions, Mikhail's primary focus in college will be on his linebacker role. He is also set to prove his talents in the 2025 All-American Bowl and the 2025 Polynesian Bowl.

What does Noah Mikhail's pledge mean for the Aggies?

Noah Mikhail is ranked as the No. 77 player in the country, the No. 7 linebacker, and the No. 4 player in California, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. ESPN places him as the No. 4 prospect in California and the No. 6 linebacker in the 2025 class, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 83 prospect overall, the No. 10 linebacker, and the No. 5 player in the state.

Mikhail's pledge boosts the Aggies' recruiting class, as they now hold commitments from three of the top five players in California. He joins Kelvion Riggins in the linebacker room. He also becomes the second-ranked defender in the program's incoming class, just behind four-star cornerback Adonyss Currie.

The Aggies have been on a recruiting tear, securing 10 commitments since April and two in June alone. Their class now features notable prospects such as quarterback Husan Longstreet, cornerbacks Adonyss Currie, Cobey Sellers, Deyjhon Pettaway, Jamar Beal-Goines, tight end Kiotti Armstrong, running back Deondrae Riden, and offensive lineman Marcus Garcia, among others.

These commitments propelled the Aggies' class ranking to No. 8 nationally, up from No. 12. Within the SEC, they have jumped from No. 9 to No. 4.

