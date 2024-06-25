2025 class prospect & four-star WR Dillon Alfred decommits from Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss: REPORTS

Four-star wide receiver Jerome Myles and three-star defensive end Corey Amos withdrew their commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday. A few hours later, four-star wide receiver Dillon Alfred followed suit.

Alfred initially chose Ole Miss over Texas A&M, Missouri, Arkansas, UGA and Tennessee. The Rebels had been his top choice since they began recruiting him in his sophomore year. He committed to Lane Kiffin's program after his first official visit in April and had been a solid member of their recruiting class since then.

In a statement shared with On3's Hayes Fawcett, Alfred explained his decision to reopen his recruitment:

“After a long and hard conversation with my parents, we all believed that it was in the best interest that I opened my recruitment back up because we all believed that I made a hasty decision even though do love Ole Miss. It was just a decision that was made at the wrong time.”

This change of heart came after a recent visit to the in-state Utah Utes, proving that Alfred's recruitment journey was far from over.

“I’m open to anyone right now and I’m just trying to make sure that I do what is best for me moving forward because wherever I go I’m gonna be there for the next 3 to 4 years so I have to make my final decision count," Alfred said.

The cumulative effect of these decommitments will cause a shift in the Rebels' recruiting strategy. With the departures of Alfred, Myles and Amos, Ole Miss’ 2025 class now has only nine commitments which dropped them to the No. 35 rank in the nation.

Another concern for Ole Miss is the need to rebuild their wide receiver corps as the decommitment of Alfred and Myles created a void.

Which teams have the potential to earn Dillon Alfred's pledge?

Despite his decommitment from Ole Miss, Alfred said the program is still on his priority list alongside other universities.

"Ole Miss will still be at the top, Arkansas, Clemson, maybe Missouri, and possibly Texas A&M," Alfred told On3.

Having taken official visits to Missouri and Arkansas, Alfred's interest in these schools remains strong. Both of them were heavily vying for his services when he initially committed in spring.

Interestingly, Clemson only gave him an offer after his decommitment from the Rebels. He competed and impressed at the Dabo Swinney football camp earlier this month, and this intensified Clemson's pursuit.

As for the factors that would guide his next commitment decision, Alfred outlined several critical factors. He said:

“The ability to make an impact early, educational degree path, and coaching staff will be the most important factors in the final decision.”

On3 Industry Ranking lists Alfred as the No. 365 prospect in the nation, No. 57 wide receiver and No. 17 prospect in Alabama for the 2025 class. His sophomore season stats include 58 receptions for 1,310 yards and 16 touchdowns. Following a move to Saraland, he continued his phenomenal form with 35 receptions for 586 yards and six touchdowns.