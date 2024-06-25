2025 class prospect Isaiah Gibson commits to Kirby Smart's Georgia: Reports

Five-star prospect Isaiah Gibson committed to the Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 recruiting class on Monday, becoming the 15th member of the class. He is the second-highest-rated prospect in head coach Kirby Smart's 2025 class, behind only outside linebacker Zayden Walker.

Gibson's commitment follows a fierce recruitment process where Georgia emerged as a frontrunner after impressing him during a scavenger hunt event in May. His following official visit to the program only strengthened his choice, leading him to cancel a planned visit to Oklahoma and ultimately choose the Bulldogs over other contenders like Ohio State.

Isaiah Gibson joins fellow four-star edge rusher Darren Ikinnagbon from New Jersey. The 2025 class also features promising recruits like tight end Elyiss Williams, offensive tackle Mason Short, running back Bo Walker, wide receiver Thomas Blackshear, linebacker Zayden Walker, wide receiver Talyn Taylor, linebacker Jadon Perlotte and quarterback Ryan Montgomery, among others.

The Bulldogs' recruiting efforts have consistently paid off under Smart's leadership, with Gibson becoming the 27th five-star defensive player to commit since the coach's inaugural top-ranked recruiting class in 2018. Georgia's recruiting success extends their streak of top-10 classes every year since Smart's tenure began. It also ranked No. 1 nationally last year.

Isaiah Gibson opens up about his decision to commit to Georgia

Isaiah Gibson was initially committed to the USC Trojans, but he stepped back from the program last week. His decommitment came following visits to Georgia, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio State. But it was his experiences with the Bulldogs that seemed to resonate the most profoundly.

During his time in Georgia, Gibson was impressed by the coaching staff, led by Kirby Smart.

"I just love being around the staff," he said [H/T UGA Sports]. "They're amazing (and Georgia) feels like home to me. (Athens) feels like Warner Robins. Georgia is Georgia. It would just be a good fit."

In another interview with On3, the athlete said:

"I have relationships with the coaches and the team. That made a big difference for me."

The relationship with his lead recruiter, Chidera-Uzo Diribe, and Smart played a big role in Gibson's decision-making process. Even Smart's immediate outreach after his initial commitment elsewhere proved the program's commitment to keeping him in-state and part of the Georgia family.

“Coach Smart is the same. I talk to coach Smart a lot and we can talk about anything at any time. He is another great coach that I am comfortable with.” [H/T On3.com]

Gibson believes that the Bulldogs prepare players to be their best and successfully put players into the NFL.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Isaiah Gibson is the No. 27 overall player in the 2025 class, the No. 1 edge rusher, and the No. 7 prospect in Georgia. 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 17 overall player, No. 1 edge in the nation, and No. 6 prospect in Georgia.