2025 class prospect Jabree Wallace-Coleman commits to James Franklin's Penn State: REPORTS

Penn State is fresh off the blow of Alvin Henderson's decommitment, as the four-star running back decided to take his talent to Auburn.

However, the Nittany Lions' disappointment didn’t last long as they gained the commitment of Jabree Wallace-Coleman—another four-star running back—to their 2025 class.

Wallace-Coleman's decision to commit came after an official visit to Penn State on June 21, following his trip to North Carolina from June 11 to 13. He initially canceled a visit to Penn State that was scheduled for early June, but Henderson's decommitment seemed to open the door for Wallace-Coleman's eventual pledge.

This commitment marks the 16th for James Franklin's 2025 class and the fourth from a Philadelphia-area powerhouse in recent years. Wallace-Coleman follows in the footsteps of Keon Wylie, Tyseer Denmark, and Kenny Woseley Jr.—all of whom have committed to Penn State from the same high school.

On3 listed the Nittany Lions as the No. 16 ranked 2025 class in the country before Wallace-Coleman’s commitment, and they now rose to No. 12 following his pledge. His addition also strengthens Penn State's running back lineup for the 2025 class where he joins fellow four-star back Tiqwai Hayes and three-star back Kiandrea Barker.

How did Penn State get Jabree Wallace-Coleman's pledge?

Wallace-Coleman initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in July 2022, but reopened his recruitment a year later. This decision made him a highly sought-after player and attracted offers from Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Syracuse and Miami, among others.

Penn State's interest in Wallace-Coleman dates back to December 2021, when they extended their offer shortly after his freshman season. Despite having a broad range of suitors, he held Penn State in high regard due to the strong relationships he built with the coaching staff.

In an interview with Blue White Illustrated (BWI) in May, he expressed his admiration for Penn State's coaches.

“I have a great relationship with Coach [Ja’Juan] Seider and Coach Deion [Barnes]. Also, whenever I’ve been up there, I talk to Coach [James] Franklin a lot. He gives me good vibes," he said.

"They really try to build trust and keep in communication with me. They check in with me a lot and are always checking on me. I think with them, it’s bigger than football.”

247Sports lists Wallace-Coleman as the No. 38 running back and the No. 15 player in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, On3 Industry Ranking ranks him as the No. 213 player in the 2025 class, the No. 13 running back, and the No. 6 player in the state.

His junior season saw him rush for 1,585 yards and 28 touchdowns on 208 carries which contributed to Imhotep Charter's PIAA Class 5A state title victory.