2025 class prospect Mario Nash Jr. commits to Mississippi State over LSU, Clemson & Ole Miss: Reports 

Kemper County High School offensive lineman, Mario Nash Jr., has officially committed to Mississippi State's 2025 recruiting class. The four-star athlete is now the No.14 overall commitment for the Bulldogs and the second offensive lineman to join the class, following three-star prospect Josiah Clemons.

Nash’s decision came after several official visits in June, where he toured Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. Clemson and LSU made major impressions, but Mississippi State's consistent interest kept the Bulldogs at the forefront of his mind.

Mario Nash ultimately made his commitment during an official visit to Starkville, announcing the news on X:

"First of all I want to thank God for blessing me with all of the opportunities I have to further my career in College Football. I also want to Thank every Coach who took the time to recruit me. With that being said, I am committed to Mississippi State Bulldogs!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

The recruitment momentum continued for Mississippi State as they secured commitments from other notable recruits shortly after Nash's announcement. On the same Sunday, running back Geron Johnson and receiver Ferzell Shepard also committed to the Bulldogs.

With Nash's commitment, Mississippi State's 2025 recruiting class now boasts 17 commits, ranking No. 45 nationally according to On3 rankings. This class is marked by a mix of four-star athletes such as KaMario Taylor and Tyshun Willis, along with several three-star players, including Stephen Miller, Shepard, and Austin Howard.

Why did Mario Nash Jr. pledge to Mississippi State?

Mario Nash Jr. received offers from several big programs like the Bulldogs over Alabama, Ohio State, Ole Miss, LSU, and Clemson, among others. But Mississippi State's coaching staff stood out on his list. Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, a recent addition under head coach Jeff Lebby, played a big role in the offensive tackle's pledge, as he told Rivals.

"They've been texting me a lot, every day and keeping it really consistent. I like the way Coach (Cody) Kennedy coaches and I like Coach (Jeff) Lebby's personality.

"Coach Kennedy is more laid-back, but he'll coach you up good. He knows what he's talking about and usually is coaching me up in camp about what I did wrong or what to work on."

The consistency and genuine interest from the Mississippi State coaching staff likely provided Nash with confidence in the program’s direction and the staff's dedication to his development.

247Sports lists Mario Nash as the No. 236 player in the 2025 class, the No. 14 offensive tackle, and the No. 8 player in Mississippi. While in the On3 Industry Ranking, he is listed as the No.282 prospect, the No. 23 offensive tackle, and the No. 11 prospect in Mississippi.