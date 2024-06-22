2025 class prospect Micah Jones commits to Billy Napier's Florida Gators: Reports

Madison Central three-star tight end Micah Jones trimmed his list of finalists down to five last week, including Mississippi State, LSU, Florida, Arkansas, and Ole Miss. For a while, LSU seemed to almost earn his pledge, but the Gators emerged as the frontrunner last week, and they indeed earned his commitment on Friday.

Jones's commitment is a big win for head coach Billy Napier and the Gators, who have been actively hosting prospects over the past three weeks. His decision followed an official visit to Florida from May 31 to June 2, marking his fourth trip to Gainesville.

The campus atmosphere and the opportunities within the Gators' offense were some of the crucial factors in the tight end's choice.

“For the next four years, I will be committing to the University of Florida,” Jones told Gator Country.

As the sixth commitment in Florida’s 2025 class and the first tight end, Jones’s decision will now alleviate some pressure from his upcoming senior year.

“It takes a lot of pressure off,” Jones said (via WLBT). “Now I can focus on trying to win the State Championship this year, and I think we’ve got the team to do it.”

According to the 247 Sports Composite, Micah Jones is ranked as the No. 28 tight end in the country, the No. 15 player in Mississippi for the class of 2026, and the No. 556 overall prospect nationwide. On3 Industry Ranking lists him as the No. 501 overall prospect in his class, the No. 28 tight end, and the No. 16 player in Mississippi.

Jones's junior year saw him accumulate 168 receiving yards and a touchdown, contributing to his school's 8-5 record.

Florida's coaching staff sealed the deal for Micah Jones' pledge

Micah Jones found himself swayed by the genuine approach of Florida's coaching staff. Unlike some head coaches who resort to undermining other programs, Napier's integrity and family-oriented nature stood out to Jones.

“Coach Napier is a really laid-back guy and he is very family-oriented,” Jones told On3. “He keeps it real. He obviously wanted me to go to Florida, but he didn’t try to bash other schools. Coach Napier kept it real with me.”

The influence of co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Russ Callaway was equally significant.

“He’s my guy. I’ve met his family. Coach Callaway’s met mine. He’s a great guy, has high-energy and is very intelligent. He’s really funny. I like that he’s real. I went on a visit to watch a spring practice and he acts the same way all of the time."

Jones was also impressed by Callaway's NFL coaching experience, which gave him confidence in his potential development under Callaway's guidance.

"He has an NFL mind. He’s the co-offensive coordinator along with tight ends coach, so he’s obviously seeing how the tight ends get the ball and can help with that.”

Micah Jones' commitment is a notable addition to Florida's 2025 recruiting class, which already includes promising talents like Jeramiah McCloud, Waltez Clark, Jalen Wiggins, and Hayden Craig. The class is highlighted by four-star defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins, the highest-ranked commit.