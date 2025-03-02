2025 Class recruit Matthew Able re-opens his recruitment following coaching change in Miami 

Matthew Able, the No. 27 recruit (according to On3's Industry Rankings) in the Class of 2025, spoke to 247Sports' Travis Branham after reopening his recruitment. Able, who committed to Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 30, is back on the market. His decommitment marks the second player to have reopened recruitment after committing to the Hurricanes.

Ad

"NEWS: Matthew Able, the No. 30 overall recruit in the 2025 class, has reopened his recruitment, he tells @247Sports. He received his release from Miami on Feb. 21 and has already scheduled three unofficial visits." the post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ben Ahmed, On3's Industry Ranking's No. 74 ranked player, also decommitted from Miami on Feb. 6, following coach Jim Larranaga's departure after his 14th season at Miami. Branham shared the news on X (formerly Twitter):

Able received his release on Feb. 21 and made his announcement public on Saturday. According to On3, Matt Able will now take visits to the Tennessee Volunteers on Mar. 1, Alabama on Mar. 5 and Baylor on Mar. 8.

Able, who ranks No. 11 in the shooting guard position and No. 7 in Florida, plays for the Parrish Community Bulls and has led them to a 18-8 overall and 3-3 record in the 6A District 11 Basketball League.

Ad

In the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball District Tournament, the Community Bulls received a bye in the quarterfinals. However, they were knocked out after a 57-40 defeat against Palmetto on Feb. 5.

In his freshman season, Able played 27 and posted averages of 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Last season, Able scored 17.7 points, grabbed 4.3 rebounds, stole the ball once and had 0.3 blocks per game for Parrish.

Matt Able on his decision to decommit

In a conversation with 247Sports, Matthew Able stated that the reason for his decommitment was the change in position of head coach:

Ad

"I am extremely grateful to Miami and its staff for their recruitment efforts and the opportunity they have provided," Able told 247Sports. "However, with the recent change in staff following coach Larranaga's retirement, I have decided to reopen my recruitment process.

Matthew Able has received interests from 20 programs across the country. These included Stetson, Indiana State, UCF, Texas A&M, Michigan, Boston College, Wake Forest and Xavier, among others.

He also took official visits to Northwestern on Jul. 31, Wake Forest on Aug. 3, Miami on Aug. 23, Baylor on Aug. 31, Boston College on Sep. 7 and Xavier on Sep. 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback