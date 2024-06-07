2025 WR class prospect Braylon Collier commits to Michigan State over Iowa & Iowa State

Michigan State has received a boost to its 2025 recruitment class with the commitment of three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier. This brings the Spartans’ 2025 class of recruits to six, with Collier being the first receiver in the class. He is also the first recruit from the State of Ohio into the Spartans’ 2025 class, which is ranked No. 59 on the 247Sports Ranking.

Collier is a three-star wide receiver prospect from Perkins High School in Sandusky, Ohio. He is the No. 34 prospect in Ohio, according to 247Sports, and also the No. 132 wide receiver in the country. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver also plays baseball, basketball and runs track.

What does Braylon Collier bring to Michigan State?

He earned an All-Ohio selection in his junior season with 80 receptions for 1164 yards and 18 touchdowns. Collier’s ability has attracted notable interest from colleges across the country, landing him 15 scholarship offers. Schools that extended offers to the prolific star include UMass, Miami (OH), Iowa State, Iowa and Central Michigan.

Collier’s recruitment accelerated earlier in 2024, and he has been on three campus visits since April. He was on an unofficial visit to Michigan State on Apr. 5 and another one to Iowa State on Apr. 9. His latest visit was to East Lansing on May 31, which apparently led to his eventual commitment to the Spartans.

Per 247Sports, he won't take the other scheduled visits this month. He was planning to visit the Iowa State Cyclones on Jun. 14 and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Jun. 21.

Braylon Collier has the light but flexible build of a track athlete, which is a great asset when you have to elude the opponent’s defense. He has amassed 148 receptions for 2,237 yards and 34 touchdowns over the past two seasons. So he brings a solid resume to the Spartans’ receivers room.

Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins was involved in Collier’s recruitment. Hawkins’ wealth of playing and coaching experience is expected to be of tremendous help and influence to Collier when he eventually enrolls at East Lansing.