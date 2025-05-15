2026 5-star prospect Dylan Mingo names 2 NBA superstars who influence his game

Dylan Mingo, the No. 10 player in the Class of 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings, will enter the senior year of his high school basketball career at Long Island Lutheran next season.

Ad

Mingo, in a YouTube video posted by "The Field of 68: After Dark" on Monday after his practice session with the EYBL team PSA Cardinals, talked about the impact of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kawhi Leonard on his game:

"I would say pretty much like Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), a point guard that could get everybody open, but also like defense like pretty much like (Kawhi) Leonard," said Mingo (0:20).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Mingo also talked about some of the underrated aspects of his game:

"I wanted to show people I could really be a passer plus a defender. I want to be a defensive stopper." (00:54)

Mingo shed light on some of the programs he has been talking to.

"I wouldn't say I pretty much like them the same, yeah but I say Texas, Illinois, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State and just there's a couple of them." (1:11)

Ad

Mingo, who's ranked second in the point guard position and first in New York in his class, led the PSA Cardinals to a 3-0 record in the Nike EYBL Session I last month.

In their 57-50 win over Expressions, Dylan Mingo recorded 28 points, eight rebounds and five steals on April 25. He continued his hot streak against Boo Williams, scoring 15 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists to lead the Cardinals to a 72-54 win on April 26.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In their final game against Team Durant, Mingo recorded 27 points, eight rebounds, three steals and one block in 32 minutes to lead his team to a 75-67 win over Team Durant on April 27.

Kiyan Anthony's Syracuse among teams interested in Dylan Mingo

The 6-foot-5 point guard will become a senior at the Crusaders, with the son of the 10-time NBA All-Star, Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, heading to Syracuse, and his elder brother, Kayden Mingo, signing for Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ad

According to 247Sports, Syracuse is also interested in Dylan Mingo, but there has been no offer sent yet. On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine suggests that St. John's Red Storm leads the race to land Mingo with a 12.1% chance. They are followed by the Providence Friars with a 10.6% probability and the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 9.1% probability.

Dylan Mingo has another year to decide on his collegiate caerer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More