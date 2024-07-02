Four-star running back Kaydin Jones is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the 2026 recruitment class and has received more than two dozen offers. On Monday, the prospect of Jenks, Oklahoma, revealed the top-11 programs he's still considering.

Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Louisville, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt are the programs featured on Jones' list. He shared the news on X/Twitter by writing a post:

"what city needs saving ??"

Ranked as the No. 102 overall prospect and the No. 14 running back in the 2026 class by On3, Jones is also the top-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma. 247Sports lists him as the No. 17 running back in the class and the No. 5 player in the state.

As a sophomore in 2023, Jones ran for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, amassing 2,205 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns. His freshman season saw him rush for 1,264 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also catching 21 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, along with a kick return touchdown.

Jones is also a standout in track and field, posting times of 23.24 in the 200 meters and 50.21 in the 400 meters as a freshman.

Oklahoma predicted to land Kaydin Jones

Among the programs vying for Kaydin Jones' commitment, the Sooners are trending as the favorites. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, they have a 96.5% chance of landing the running back.

Speaking about his home-state school to On3, Jones said:

“They’ve showed that they want me. They’ve showed that I can fit in their system and they’re willing to get me up there. They show me their offense. It’s definitely surreal.”

Jones has also been impressed with the Sooners' coaching staff, which includes former Dallas Cowboys star running back DeMarco Murray.

“I love the coaches and the hospitality every time I go up there. Coach DeMarco Murray, he’s been at the highest level and won Offensive Player of the Year in the NFL. That’s definitely exciting, to get that opportunity to play for a coach like that.”

Kaydin Jones hopes to find a program where he will have the opportunity to play as a freshman. Let's see if the Sooners can secure his commitment or if another program will step in to earn his pledge.

