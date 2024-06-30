2026 class prospect & 4-star linebacker Izayia Williams receives offer from Illinois

Four-star linebacker Izayia Williams is committed to the Syracuse Orange, but that hasn't stopped other programs from showing interest. The prospect from Leesburg, Florida, has received more than one dozen offers from various programs, and his latest offer came from head coach Bret Bielema's Illinois Fighting Illini.

Williams shared the news on Sunday via X/Twitter, writing:

"Blessed to receive my 20th offer from the university of Illinois."

Williams also received offers from Iowa State, Florida A&M, Louisville, Iowa State, the Ole Miss Rebels, the USF Bulls and Western Kentucky, among others.

He is the No. 41 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 3 linebacker in the class of 2026 and the No. 6 player in Florida, according to On3 Sports. 247 Sports lists him as the No. 41 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 4 linebacker in the class of 2026 and the No. 9 prospect in the state.

Illinois has also extended offers to other prospects, including offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, wide receiver Calvin Russell, cornerback Demetres Samuel Jr., defensive end Titan Davis, safety Ayden Pouncey and linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali, among others.

Will Izayia Williams flip from Syracuse?

Izayia Williams remains committed to Syracuse's 2026 recruiting class, but a potential decommitment is seemingly on the way. The Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators have the potential to force him to withdraw his pledge from Syracuse.

Izayia Williams has always wished to receive an offer from the Hurricanes, which was fulfilled when Miami linebackers coach Derek Nicholson extended a spot to him during his sophomore season.

“Miami has always been a school that I wanted to go to,” Williams told On3. “But I thought the offer would come later, maybe during my junior year or senior year. I love Miami and would want to be part of that program. A lot of great players have played at that school, like Ray Lewis and some other guys as well.”

The athlete also spoke highly of the Gators after receiving an offer.

“It means a lot. Florida is definitely one of my top-three schools. It means a lot. I like everything about it. The facilities I like, and also the energy they had at practice."

During his sophomore season, Izayia Williams recorded 40 tackles, six tackles for loss, three passes defended and two forced fumbles, along with an interception.