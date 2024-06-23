2026 class prospect & 4-star QB Brady Smigiel commits to Mike Norvell's Florida state: Reports

Four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel from Newbury Park, California announced his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles' 2026 recruitment class on Saturday. He now joins 2025 class commit Tramell Jones from Jacksonville, Florida, as the second quarterback commit in the program.

The Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell first made an offer to Smigiel back on January 17, 2023, and his pledge to Florida State came while he was on an unofficial visit. It was his second multi-day visit to the program following the initial visit in early April.

At the time of his commitment, Brady Smigiel became the highest-rated quarterback to pledge to Florida State under Coach Norvell. He joins a 2026 recruiting class that includes four-star receiver Darryton Williams, four-star athlete Efrem White, and three-star defensive back Darryl Bell III.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, he is ranked as the No. 43 overall prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 5 quarterback, and the No. 8 overall prospect in California. 247 Sports lists him as the No. 75 overall prospect in the class, the No. 5 quarterback, and the No. 10 overall prospect in California.

As a sophomore in 2023, Smigiel completed 282 of 479 passes, throwing for 4,222 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while also running for 97 yards on 52 carries. His stellar performance followed a phenomenal freshman year, where he threw for 3,479 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Brady Smigiel and his father shares reasons behind the quarterback's pledge to Florida State

Brady Smigiel received more than 30 offers from colleges like Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon and USC, among others. He and his father recently shared their reasons for choosing Florida State over the myriad of other options.

Central to their decision were the relationships built over the past few years with the coaching staff, especially quarterback coach Tony Tokarz, who has been in contact with Smigiel for two to three years.

“The way these coaches take care of the players is like nothing I’ve seen before," Smigiel told On3. "Tallahassee is a special place. It’s a town that really cares about the University and everyone loves to win.”

This strong sense of community and support was echoed by his father:

“It’s a great environment. Coach is a Christian, holds his teams’ accountable, family man, great staff and coaches. The offense is awesome and they put a big emphasis on school and developing them into men. Our family trusts this program with Brady’s development into being a leader and a man of faith.”

Another factor that influenced Brady Smigiel's commitment was the chance to connect with current FSU players. Spending time with the Seminoles’ quarterback room provided Smigiel with a glimpse into the team’s culture and bond.