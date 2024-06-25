2026 class prospect and 4-star QB Jaden O’Neal commits to Oklahoma: Reports

Narbonne High School's Jaden O'Neal announced his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday. He joins running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and tight end Ryder Mix as the third player to pledge from the class of 2026.

The four-star quarterback received an offer from Oklahoma in early February and visited the university a month later. His commitment was solidified after participating in the Brent Venables Football Camp on June 13—where he proved his ability to connect with receivers in one-on-one drills.

Speaking with On3, he talked about his reasons for committing to the program and cited their quarterback development as a key factor in his decision.

“They have a strong tradition of developing quarterbacks,” O’Neal said (via On3). “That was the No. 1 reason I chose Oklahoma because I want to make it to the next level and I feel like OU can get me to the next level."

Trending

Expand Tweet

"The second reason why is the supportive staff that coach Brent Venables has around him. They’re very real and authentic coaches. The fanbase loves me. At the end of the day, you want to go to a place that fits you and loves you."

O'Neal now plans to halt his recruitment process and focus on his junior year.

"Now that I've made my decision, I'm sticking with it," O'Neal told ESPN. "I'm only planning on taking official visits to that one school."

According to 247Sports, O'Neal is the No. 6 overall quarterback and the No. 91 overall prospect in his recruitment class. On3 ranks him as the No. 78 overall player and the No. 6 quarterback, while Rivals lists him as the No. 63 overall player and No. 5 pro-style quarterback.

As a sophomore, O'Neal recorded 2,475 passing yards and 27 touchdowns to complete 61% of his passes.

Jaden O'Neal wants to be a part of an ongoing "domino effect" in Oklahoma

O'Neal received more than two dozen offers from schools across the nation. He chose the Sooners following trips to Miami, Ohio State, Texas, Florida State, Colorado, Auburn and Nebraska.

The signal caller understood the significance of his decision in the broader context of college football recruitment, which he discussed with On3.

“Definitely with a lot of the 2026 [quarterbacks] it’s been a big domino effect," O’Neal told On3. "I’m definitely one of the bigger pieces who has been on the lookout so it definitely was time. But after my first official visit I kind of already had that feeling and that I want to announce my commitment."

O'Neal is the first quarterback to pledge to Oklahoma since Seth Littrell became the offensive coordinator. He is also their highest-rated quarterback commit since Jackson Arnold in 2023, and he is very happy with his choice.

“I’m more at peace with my decision, I’m happy with my decision to go to Oklahoma. The next step going forward is to work on recruiting to get more guys for this incoming 2026 class," O'Neal said.

With plans to attract top talent to join him in the program, he aims to start close to home and target both local stars and teammates. Some of these include Xavier Owens, Allen Blaylock, Mark Iheanachor, and Kaydin Jones.