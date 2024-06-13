2026 class prospect Jordan Crutchfield confirms receiving offer from Mike Norvell's FSU

The Florida State Seminoles held their annual Elite Camp this past weekend, drawing several top recruits from various classes to their campus. Among the standout performers was Jordan Crutchfield, a four-star cornerback from Fort Pierce Westwood, who later secured an offer from FSU coach Mike Norvell and his staff.

Crutchfield joins other rising juniors who also earned offers at the Elite Camp. Among them are Jake Kreul, Michael Ionata, Jai'Vale Fredericks and Chauncey Davis Jr. On Wednesday, Crutchfield shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Florida state University offered 🍢 #Gonoles @Coach_Norvell @Coach_Eleyssami @r81dugans @CoachAdamFuller."

Less than two years ago, Crutchfield wasn’t even considering a future in football. His early experiences with the sport, capped by a stint as a backup edge rusher on a little league B team, had left him questioning his football career.

But now Crutchfield has transformed into a highly coveted cornerback prospect and has more than two dozen offers. The offer from Florida State came on the heels of an impressive performance at the Seminoles' 7-on-7 team camp.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound cornerback's incredible performance against Hialeah, which included multiple touchdowns and impactful defensive plays, seemingly solidified the decision for FSU's coaching staff.

Crutchfield recorded 20 tackles and broke up four passes this past season. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 203 overall prospect in the Class of 2025, the No. 14 best cornerback and the No. 37 prospect in Missouri. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 16 cornerback and the No. 4 prospect in Florida.

Florida is leading the pack with Jordan Crutchfield's commitment

Jordan Crutchfield saw an upward shift in his recruitment journey after moving to cornerback last season. He has more than 20 offers, including in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Syracuse, UCF and South Carolina, among others.

The Gators offered Crutchfield in February, which was his first Power Five program.

“I found out I was offered by visiting on prospect day. I was excited,” Jordan Crutchfield said (via GatorsOnline). “Being a fan since I was young and growing up watching Tim Tebow and the rest of the Florida greats, I’m just truly blessed for the opportunity.”

The personal connection with Florida's secondary coach, Will Harris, played a crucial role in shaping his interest in the Gators.

“He is almost like family,” Crutchfield said. “He’s big on connections, so when we were talking, he told me I can come back down to UF to connect with some of the guys. He also said that being a tall, lengthy corner is going to be my strength.”

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gave Florida a 48.6% probability of securing Jordan Crutchfield's commitment. Let's see what he chooses ultimately!