2026 class prospect Kayden Schultz confirms receiving offer from Michigan Tech University

On Sunday, Plymouth Panthers' Kayden Schultz received a scholarship offer from Michigan Tech University. Schultz is a junior at Plymouth High and will graduate in 2026.

The 6-foot-3 dribbler shared the news on X:

"After a great visit, I'm grateful and honored to have received a scholarship offer from Michigan Tech University! Thank You @CoachBits42 for this opportunity!," the post read.

In December 2024, the Plymouth Panthers Boys Basketball team shared a post on Facebook congratulating Kayden Schultz for scoring his 1,000th career high school point.

"Congratulations to junior Kayden Schultz who scored his 1,000th career high school point in the first half vs Waupun tonight!" the post read.

Moreover, Schultz was recognized by the Herald Times Reporter for his stellar performance against Appleton West on Dec. 27 last year. In a stellar performance, he bagged 31 points to lead the Panthers to a 75-57 victory.

Coach Tanner Schultz shares outlook on current Panthers team

The Plymouth Panthers are led by coach Tanner Schultz. The '24-25' varsity team consists of Barret Helmer, Nate Helsell, Charlie Nass, Maximo Troka, Cole Kuhn, Aidan DeMunck, Kayden Schultz, Brett Shutter, Tyson Smith and Max Hill.

The Plymouth Panthers are ranked 120th in Wisconsin, tallying an overall score of 10-5 for the 2024-25 varsity. Coach Schultz spoke about Plymouth Panther's performance and future outlook, which was featured on the school's basketball website:

"In looking back at our first twelve games, we have had some ups and downs, combined with a whole lot of things that fit somewhere in between. Schultz said in a press statement. "We started the season young and inexperienced and we enter game number thirteen on Tuesday against West Bend West, still young but certainly more experienced.

"Through it all, from our very first practice to the present, the players continue to come into each practice and game, either displaying or learning the importance of our three main pillars of attitude, effort, and enthusiasm. I can’t wait to get the second half of our regular season started," he added.

Since the press statement, the Panthers have played five games, winning four. Their last game against Berlin on Jan. 17 saw the Panthers win 72-49. Their next out is on Jan. 23 against Winneconne.

