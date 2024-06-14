2026 class prospect Tradarian Ball confirms receiving offer from Brian Kelly's LSU 

Tradarian Ball, a four-star running back from Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas, confirmed on social media that he received an offer from LSU on Friday. The offer came during Ball's visit to LSU on June 13, as confirmed by the program's associate head coach, Frank Wilson.

The 2026 class prospect took to X/Twitter to express his excitement:

"WOWWW!! #AGTG after a great conversation with @FrankWilson28 I’m truly blessed to receive a offer from THE University of @LSUfootball."

Ball has already amassed over 35 offers from various top-tier programs. The LSU offer holds a special place for him, given the program's storied history and notable alumni:

“I like Baton Rouge, " Ball told On3. "I keep up with LSU. Leonard Fournette, he was good when he was at LSU and I love watching him. Harlem Berry, I love watching him too.”

The On3 Industry Ranking lists Ball as the No. 55 overall prospect, No. 5 running back and No. 5 prospect in Texas. Meanwhile, 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 47 overall prospect, No. 2 running back and No. 5 prospect in Texas.

Ball rushed for 1,225 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry, while also adding 24 receptions for 400 yards and six touchdowns during his sophomore season. He earned a First Team selection in Texas District's 8-5A D-II after running for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry his freshman season.

Texas leads race for Tradarian Ball's commitment

Tradarian Ball has received offers from the likes of USC, Ohio State, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida State and Missouri, among others. By the end of the summer, he plans to narrow his options and release a list of his top 15.

The Longhorns have distinguished themselves as the leading contender for Ball’s commitment due to the consistent efforts of running back coach Tashard Choice. The coach has been actively recruiting Ball for over a year and has established a strong bond with him.

Ball has visited the Texas campus nearly a dozen times, with his most recent trip to the Elite Camp standing out as impactful. He recalled a conversation he had with Choice during a recent visit:

“He told me to keep my head down and keep working,” Ball said. “He tells me he wants me everyday. That means a lot for me when a coach comes to my face and tells me that. I really just think highly about him. [Choice] has the magic touch.”

This personal touch seems to be working, as the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Texas a 97.4% probability of securing Ball's commitment.

Tashard Choice’s successful track record with running backs dates back to the 2024 recruitment cycle with Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark. Tradarian Ball will now be a name to watch out for the Longhorns.