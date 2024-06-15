2026 class prospect Victor Singleton confirms receiving offer from Jonathan Smith's Michigan State

Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic cornerback Victor Singleton is one of the top 2026 prospects in Ohio. The highly touted prospect has already earned over one dozen college offers, and Michigan State was the latest addition to his suitor list.

Singleton has picked up offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Indiana, Kent State, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Toledo, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Wisconsin. The cornerback shared Michigan State's offer news on X/Twitter, writing:

"Blessed to receive an offer from @MSU_Football!

@GregSmithRivals @adamgorney @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong_ @Andrew_Ivins"

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Singleton is listed as the No. 130 overall prospect, the No. 10 cornerback, and the No. 5 prospect in Ohio. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 50 cornerback and the No. 3 prospect in Ohio.

Singleton recorded 15 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, four interceptions and a forced fumble during his impressive sophomore season.

Singleton also claimed the Division II long jump state title at the OHSAA state outdoor track and field meet. Additionally, he earned an invite to the prestigious Under Armour Future 50 following a stellar performance at the Under Armour Next Camp in Canton.

Why is Ohio State the front-runner in securing Victor Singleton's commitment?

Victor Singleton himself has his sights set on a college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. His journey toward joining the Scarlet and Gray has been fueled by a lifelong admiration for the team, as he revealed in a candid interview with Lettermen Row earlier this year.

“It would be a blessing (to get the offer), but I have to work and keep trying to get it," he said.

Singleton's dream of receiving an offer from Ohio State began to materialize during the Under Armour Next Series camp in April, where he expressed eagerness to impress the Buckeyes' coaching staff. He got the opportunity during Ohio State's recruiting camp on June 5.

Singleton recorded a few dropped passes during individual drills, but it did not deter the interest of the Buckeyes' coaching team. The team recognized his potential beyond the minor setbacks, leading to an offer extended to the prospect.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Ohio State stands as the front-runner with a 96.4% chance of securing Singleton's commitment. He also included Wisconsin, Mizzou and Tennessee in the summer schedule. Let's see if the Buckeyes can be successful in securing his commitment.