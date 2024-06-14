2026 class prospect Zavion Griffin-Haynes confirms receiving offer from Ryan Day's Ohio state

The Ohio State Buckeyes hosted several top prospects on campus this week, including Zavion Griffin-Haynes, a 2026 edge rusher from North Carolina. Griffin-Haynes worked closely with Ohio State’s esteemed defensive line coach, Larry Johnson. After the camp, he received an offer from the Buckeyes and took to X to share his excitement:

"Blessed To Receive An Offer From Ohio State University ! @R2X_Rushmen1 @CoachLCTrenches @ryandaytime @CoachJimKnowles @CoachLyberger @RRACKLEY9 @RamsFootballNC."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Buckeyes have held camps on June 6, 11, and 13, with more scheduled for June 17 and a 7-on-7 tournament on June 18. Besides Griffin-Haynes, the Buckeyes extended offers to the following:

Michigan tight ends Holden Noemi and Anthony Cartwright

Ohio linebacker Storm Miller

New York wide receiver Messiah Hampton

Texas offensive tackle Felix Ojo

Georgia linebacker Jake Godfree

What factors could shape Zavion Griffin-Haynes' commitment decision?

Zavion Griffin-Haynes is a highly sought-after recruit, with offers from Duke, Florida State, NC State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and UCLA, among others. He is considering several aspects before announcing his commitment and a variety of factors could influence his decision.

Firstly, Griffin-Haynes wants to place a huge emphasis on the relationships he builds during his visits, as per On3:

“On my visits, what matters to me are my connections at a school, a family environment, it being a place that will put me in the best position development-wise and a place that will help me put my family in the best position possible."

Griffin-Haynes is also looking for a unique campus experience.

“When I go on campus, I am also looking to experience something I’ve never seen before.”

This might include the school's traditions, campus life, and the general environment of the surrounding area. Griffin-Haynes has already visited several campuses, including NC State, North Carolina, Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee, and South Carolina. For the present, he remains patient and cautious about his decision.

“I would love to commit early and get locked in with a program that I love that has people in it who genuinely love me. But I’m going to take the process slow for right now.”

The On3 Industry Ranking lists Zavion Griffin-Haynes as the No. 111 overall prospect, the No. 9 edge, and the No. 10 prospect in North Carolina. Meanwhile, 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 141 overall prospect, the No. 17 edge, and the No. 8 prospect in North Carolina. Griffin-Haynes recorded 4.5 sacks this past season and led his team with 27 tackles for loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place