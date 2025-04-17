2026 guard Dezhon Hall drops 1-word reaction as Tanner Jones commits to UCF

Unstarred and unranked Class of 2025 prospect Tanner Jones revealed which school he will attend next season: UCF. Despite the big rankings websites like 247Sports not ranking or giving him a star rating, Jones received six college offers. He chose UCF over Arizona State, Austin Peay, Louisiana Monroe, Montana and Tennessee State.

Jones' commitment to UCF got many talking on Instagram. Many congratulated the senior combo guard for his decision. Three-star junior point guard Dezhon Hall reacted to Jones' decision in the comments.

"Tmu," Hall said regarding Tanner Jones' UCF commitment.

Dezhon Hall reacts to Tanner Jones committing to UCF (Source: IG/ tannerjonessss)

Jones currently plays for IMG Academy in Florida as a post-grad. He used to play in Campbell Hall in North Hollywood, California, but went to IMG Academy after his senior year ended. In his senior year with the Vikings, he averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Hall plays for Legacy Early College and is ranked No. 187 overall by 247Sports in the Class of 2026. He is also ranked the No. 27 point guard in his class and the No. 2 overall in South Carolina. He already has several collegiate offers, including Wisconsin, Illinois, IU Indy, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, and more.

Tanner Jones was part of the NBPA Top 100 Camp along with AJ Dybantsa, Cooper Flagg, Cameron Boozer, and more

While unstarred and unraked in his class, Tanner Jones was invited to partake in the 2023 NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Florida. Only 109 of the best high school hoopers were included in the camp, including some of the biggest names in high school and college basketball.

The basketball camp was organized by the NBA players' union, the NBPA, and held in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Jones was there as a part of the Class of 2024, with his classmates at the camp including VJ Edgecomb, Derik Queen, Liam McNeely, and more. Cooper Flagg was also there, but was listed as part of the Class of 2025, as this was still before he reclassified.

Meanwhile, the current high school stars Jones was with in that camp include Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Tyran Stokes and more.

