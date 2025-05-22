2026 prospect Bella Ragone fuels Notre Dame recruitment rumors with social media gesture 

Bella Ragone, the No. 22 recruit in the Class of 2026, will enter the senior year of her high school basketball career at Mill Creek in Hoschton, GA. With plenty of programs in the mix for her signature, the 6-foot-2 small forward shared a cryptic gesture on her TikTok bio.

The National women's college basketball and recruiting reporter for On3, Talia Goodman, shared a screenshot of Ragone's TikTok bio on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, as Ragone wrote "ND (Notre Dame) wbb commit."

"No official announcement yet, but top 2026 recruit Bella Ragone has “ND wbb commit” in her TikTok bio. She recently took an official visit there in late April," she posted.

Bella Ragone comes from a family of athletes, with her father, Dave Ragone, playing for the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, St. Louis Rams and Carolina Panthers in the NFL from 2003 to 2007. Her mother, Marju Ragone played college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals, being named to the Conference-USA All-Conference team twice.

In her junior year at the Mill Creek Hawks, Ragone averaged a double double with 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds, leading the team to a 17-9 overall record and an 8-4 record in the Georgia Section AAAAAA Region 8 Basketball League, where they finished third, below Buford and Collins Hill.

In the 2025 Georgia Girls State Basketball Tournament: GHSA, the Hawks sealed a 55-41 win against East Coweta in the first round on Feb. 18. However, their journey ended after a 67-51 defeat against Lowndes in the second round on Feb. 21.

As a freshman, Ragone averaged 20.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals to lead her team to a 13-12 overall record in the 2022-23 season. She improved her rebounding averages in her sophomore season and was close to averaging a double double, scoring 20.2 ppg, grabbing 9.7, stealing the ball twice, to lead the Hawks to an 18-8 record.

Georgia leads the race to land Bella Ragone, as per On3 predictor

The Class of 2026 recruit holds offers from top programs, including the Duke Blue Devils, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Iowa Hawkeyes, Louisville Cardinals, North Carolina Tar Heels and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among others.

However, On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine has given Georgia a 4.5% chance of landing Ragone. They are followed by Georgia Tech with a 4.0% probability and Clemson with a 3.4% chance. Rest of the programs have been given less than a 3% prediction to sign the small forward.

Bella Ragone has another year to decide on her collegiate career.

