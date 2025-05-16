2026 prospect Jaidyn Coon shares heartfelt message following commitment to Big East program: "Get to live out my dream"

Six-foot-6 shooting guard Jaidyn Coon made his commitment official to the Creighton Bluejays on Thursday. The Class of 2026 recruit, who ranks in second place in Iowa (according to On3's Industry Rankings), will enter the senior year of his high school basketball career at Storm Lake.

On'3 Joe Tipton shared the news on X (formerly Twitter):

"NEWS: Jaidyn Coon, On3’s No. 135 overall recruit in the 2026 class, has committed to Creighton, he tells @On3Recruits. The 6-6 wing is one of the top players in the state of Iowa. "I’m just a small town kid who has dreamt of playing college basketball one day, and I get to live out my dream wearing a Bluejay uniform," Tipton posted.

In his junior year at Storm Lake, Coon led the Tornadoes to a 21-3 overall record and an unbeaten 8-0 record in the Iowa Section Lakes Basketball League, where they finished first. He averaged 23.9 points on 55.7% shooting, including 33.8% from behind the arc.

He also grabbed 9.3 rebounds, dished out 3.7 assists, stole and blocked the ball 1.7 times in 23 games, converting 68.2% of his shots from the charity stripe. Coon finished his junior year with 1,229 career points and 538 rebounds.

However, in the 2025 IAHSAA Iowa Boys Basketball State Championships (Iowa), the Tornadoes suffered a 57-34 first-round defeat to Central DeWitt on March 10.

He averaged 13.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 1.1 bpg in his freshman year and increased his numbers in his sophomore season in 2023-24. The Iowa native scored 19.8 ppg, grabbed 8.6 rpg, dished out 2.9 apg, stole the ball twice and had 1.4 bpg. He ranks 178th nationally and 44th in the shooting guard position.

Creighton faced tough competition from Iowa and Nebraska to sign Jaidyn Coon

Before committing to Creighton, Jaidyn Coon took one unofficial visit to Iowa State Cyclones on Sep. 9, 2023. He also took unofficial visits to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Oct. 1, 2023, Feb. 20 and Sep. 7, 2024.

His only unofficial visit to Creighton was on Sep. 21 last year. The 6-foot-6 guard also received offers from other programs, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers, TCU Horned Frogs and the Northern Iowa Panthers.

On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine gave Iowa a 54.4% chance to land Coon, while Creighton had a 13.9% probability. Jaidyn Coon is the only player signed by Creighton from the 2025 Class.

