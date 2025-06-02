2027 5-star prospect Kaleena Smith shares major update on new offer from Jan Jensen's Iowa

Offers are pouring in for Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2027 (according to On3's Industry Rankings). The 5-foot-5 point guard, who plays for Ontario Christian High School, shared an update after receiving an offer from coach Jan Jensen.

Smith shared on Instagram on Sunday that she received an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"After having a great conversation with @janjensen13 , I am very blessed to say that I have received a offer from Iowa!! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!🖤💛#b10 #godsplan #allglorytogod," she captioned the post.

It adds to the list of offers she has received from UConn Huskies, South Carolina Gamecocks, LSU Tigers and the USC Trojans. She has also taken unofficial visits to UCLA, USC and Louisville.

While speaking to On3, Kaleena Smith talked about her preferences while choosing a program.

“The area, the coaching staff and a family-oriented program,” she said about hwhat she looks for in a school. “Just how the players connect with the coaches and the coaches connect with players.”

Currently playing for Seven Days Basketball 17U Girls at the 2025 Hype Her Hoops Heat Check, Smith is averaging 17.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.

She has led her team to a 5-0 record, with their latest win coming against Team WhyNot on Saturday, where she scored 25 points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out five assists, stole the ball four times and recorded one block.

Last month, Smith was a part of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, where her team finished with a 7-1 record. Their only loss came in the circuit opener against the Northwest Greyhounds, who won 68-62 on May 18.

Kaleena Smith ready to enter junior year at Ontario Christian

Kaleena Smith started her freshman season at Ontario Christian High School. In two seasons, the Perris, California, native played 65 games and averaged 29.1 ppg, 7.3 apg, 3.2 rpg, 4.3 spg and 0.5 bpg.

Last season, she led her school to a 30-2 record but fell short in the state title journey. The Knights were knocked out in the Regional Finals round on March 11 by eventual champions Etiwanda, with a 67-62 defeat.

The 5-foot-5 guard spoke to On3 about being an undersized guard.

“Everybody doubts me or looks over me,” Smith told On3. “So I really have to prove myself and prove that I can play. Size doesn’t matter in this game.”

Kaleena Smith continues to show her scoring prowess in AAU Basketball and will be ready for her junior year next season.

