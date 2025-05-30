2027 standout Theo Edema earns Kansas offer after a dominant showing at DMV

The Kansas Jayhawks have extended a college offer to Class of 2027 standout Theo Edema. MADE Hoops shared the news on Wednesday via an Instagram post, which also featured a highlight reel of Edema in action at the MADE Hoops DMV Live event while representing Team New England.

While still deep in the recruitment race for the upcoming college basketball season, it’s clear that the Jayhawks are already putting the future into consideration with offers for class of 2027 prospects like Theo Edema. The 7-foot center just concluded his sophomore year at Cushing Academy, meaning he still has two years of high school basketball left to play.

However, Kansas is not the only program trying to secure Edema’s commitment early. Ranked 66th nationally in the Class of 2027 by On3 Sports, Edema already holds multiple college offers. This includes offers from Georgetown, Boston, Fairfield, Stanford, Creighton, Clemson, California, Virginia Tech, and, of course, Kansas.

One of Edema's best attributes is his physical prowess. He is a strong, mobile, and athletic big man who consistently dominates on both ends of the court. His physicality gives him an edge, allowing him to overpower opponents with ease.

Despite his dominant physical tools, he’s also unselfish, capable of making smart passes when defenses collapse. While he still has room to grow, Edema already displays the kind of impact that marks him as a high-major prospect with national appeal.

Class of 2027 prospect Theo Edema was invited to the MADE Hoops uncommon 40 All-American

camp

Class of 2027 prospect Theo Edema has earned an invite to the MADE Hoops uncommon 40 All-American camp, which will take place over the weekend. The 7-foot center shared the news on his Instagram page with the caption:

“Blessed to be invited to @madehoops all American camp. 🙏🏽🔥”

Apart from Edema, fellow New England teammates Collins Onyejiaka and Jaeden Roberts have also been invited to the event.

The MADE Hoops Uncommon 40 All-American Camp, put together by MADE Hoops, is all about developing the next generation of basketball talent in the U.S.

It brings together 40 of the most promising high school players from around the country, giving them a chance to train at a high level, compete against top-tier talent, and gain valuable exposure in front of scouts and college recruiters.

