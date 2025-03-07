One of the top prospects in the girls' high school basketball class of 2025, Hailee Swain concluded her high school basketball career in the best possible way as she helped Holy Innocents Episcopal School win Georgia's private school state championship on Wednesday.

Swain, who is the No. 8 overall prospect in her class according to On3 rankings, was fully in her bag as she dropped 30 points to lead the Holy Innocents to a 57-39 win over the No. 3 seed Hebron Christian.

The 5-foot-10 point guard also recorded 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals as Holy Innocents led from start to finish. She also made a few 3-pointers according to the highlights shared on Overtime WBB Instagram page.

This is the second time in over a month that Swain will drop 30 points for Holy Innocents in a game. The Stanford commit also recorded 30 points in the Innocents' 94-5 blowout win over the Therrell Panthers on Feb 6, 2025.

Swain’s performance against Hebron helped her earn the Most Valuable Player (MVP), capping off a successful high school career. With the game being her last high school career game, the Atlanta, Georgia, native now has an impressive resume that includes two FIBA gold medals which she won with the USA U16 and U17 teams in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Swain is also set to play in this year’s girls McDonald All-American game, set to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Apr 1, 2025. The Holy Innocents star is selected alongside the likes of Aaliyah Crump and Zakiyah Johnson to represent the East, aiming to win the competition in back-to-back years.

Hailee Swain heading to Stanford for College Basketball

Now that she has concluded her high school career, Hailee Swain hopes to carry the momentum into college. She is set to play college ball at Stanford, having committed to the Cardinals since 2022.

Although there have been some major coaching changes at Stanford since Swain committed, the Atlanta native is not going back on her decision.

Swain will now link up with Kate Paye’s team next season, aiming to help improve on their 10th-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.

