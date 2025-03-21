$3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa drops 5-word reaction to hype up future team BYU’s first-round matchup

AJ Dybantsa, the consensus No. 1-ranked high school basketball prospect in the Class of 2025, announced last December that he signed on to play college basketball for BYU. As a future Cougar, Dybantsa is already showing his support for the team.

On Thursday, Dybantsa, who has a $3.8 million NIL valuation (according to On3), reshared the Cougars' gameday post on his Instagram story, alongside a short message of support as they faced Virginia Commonwealth University in the first round of the NCAA tournament. He captioned the post:

“Ttm nice, let’s get one!”

The Cougars went on to defeat VCU 80-71 and are now through to the round of 32. BYU forward Richie Saunders led the team with 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Egor Demin contributed 14 points with four rebounds and two assists. Center Fousseyni Traore also contributed 13 points to the victory.

The No. 6 Cougars will move on to face the No. 3-seeded Wisconsin Badgers, who beat Montana in their first-round matchup.

Dybantsa, who is currently still representing Utah Prep at the Salt Lake Grind Session Championship, will join the Cougars alongside fellow Utah Prep teammate Xavion Staton. The Cougars have also secured the signing of 6-foot-9 Center Chamberlin Burgess.

No. 1-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa to represent Team USA at the Nike Hoops Summit

No. 1-ranked BYU signee AJ Dybantsa is set to represent Team USA at the Nike Hoops Summit. The five-star Utah Prep star joins 11 other top high school under-19 prospects, including Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament, Darius Acuff, Cayden Boozer, Chris Cenac, and Koa Peat, among others.

Dybantsa and co. will take on a World Select team led by Carmelo Anthony's son and Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, who is representing Puerto Rico.

The Nike Hoops Summit, which is an all-star under-19 game, pits Team USA against Team World, which is also made up of top under-19 prospects from different countries across the world.

The game is scheduled to take place on April 12 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

