$3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa hypes up Utah Prep one last time as he commences his BYU Cougars career [VIDEO] 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, was accompanied by JJ Mandaquit as they talked about their high school, Utah Prep, in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The BYU Cougars signee and the Washington Huskies signee talked about their school in a video posted by the official Instagram page of Utah Prep Boys Basketball on Monday as they enter the Nike EYBL.

"Let that sink in 😤," the post was captioned.

An important part of playing sports in high school is being a student-athlete. The interviewer asked the duo about the education setting at Utah Prep and this is what they said.

"It's good because I got different classes like finance or real estate, that's gonna prepare me for life. Not just regular classes.. extracurricular classes that's gonna help me," said AJ Dybantsa.

JJ Mandaquit also gave his opinion, "It's just real-world classes that you can apply to your real life and the small class settings are great too, we've great teachers. In the classes, there are just 20 people and small classes. Very friendly setting to be able to learn and get better."

The duo was also asked about their social life. Dybantsa answered that the social life is great and everybody knows each other since it's a group of 40 individuals. He also stated that everybody had their classes together and came together for various group activities.

The interviewer also asked them why they chose Utah Prep.

"Just surrounded by great people, it's hard not to get better when people are so invested in you, they really care about you and just the family environment," said Mandaquit.

"I chose it cause JJ (Mandaquit) was here. I mean, he just talked about the benefits of it. He said 'yo come here,' development will be crazy and we can still get on the national schedule so it will be the best of both worlds," said Dybantsa.

A look at AJ Dybantsa's BYU going into the next season

With a Sweet 16 exit in the NCAA Tournament, head coach Kevin Young added plenty of players to his roster.

Apart from AJ Dybantsa, the Cougars signed four-star center Xavion Staton from Utah Prep and three-star power forward from Orem High School Chamberlain Burgress from the 2025 class.

In the transfer portal, they acquired Rob Wright from the Baylor Bears, Kennard Davis from the Southern Illinois Salukis, Dominique Diomande from the Washington Huskies and Nate Pickens from UC Riverside Highlanders.

