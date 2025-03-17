$3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa (according to On3) and BYU signee was part of an Instagram carousel posted by his Utah Prep teammate, Jaden Vance. The duo was seen imitating four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry's famous 'night night' celebration.

Vance posted the 20-tile carousel on Sunday:

"FOREVER GRATEFUL." he captioned the post.

Dybantsa reshared the post on his story:

$3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa poses for Stephen Curry’s ‘night night’ celebration with teammate Jaden Vance (Image: IG/ Jaden Vance)

Dybantsa also gave a three-word reaction to the post:

AJ Dybantsa's comment on Jaden Vance's IG post (Image: IG/ Jaden Vance)

"my bloooddd 4L," commented Dybantsa.

The No. 1 player in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) also became the cover star of the Boston Globe Magazine, which dubbed him as "basketball's next superstar." He also shared the picture on his Instagram Story:

"Raised in Brockton. Bound for the NBA. Meet basketball's next superstar," the cover page of the magazine read.

AJ Dybantsa, gets featured on the cover of Globe magazine (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa)

AJ Dybantsa visits his hometown

Dybantsa appeared in a video posted on Feb. 26 by the official Instagram page of the Boston Globe Magazine as he went back to his hometown. He also distributed some sneakers to his previous school's basketball team:

"I am AJ Dybantsa, I am from Brockton, Massachusetts," Dybantsa said. "I'm just going out there and playing basketball. I mean, I might be ranked, but it's just basketball at the end of the day. Just a little give back to the Davis School. I went there from kindergarten to fifth grade, so I just gave back some sneakers to the basketball team. It's always fun giving back."

He also spoke to students from his first school:

"This is my first school that I attended in Brockton," Dybantsa said, while showing off some sneakers. "Best school in Brockton. So I got some stuff for y'all exclusively."

He then talked about his hometown and how it feels to represent Brockton.

"Everything's earned," Dybantsa said. "Nothing's given, especially in this city. I mean, it's where I'm from, so I mean, everywhere I go, Brockton's behind my name, so, I mean it just feels good to put on a map."

Dybantsa, who received over 30 offers from top programs, including Arizona State, Alabama, USC, North Carolina and Kansas, signed for the Cougars on Dec. 10.

He will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgess at Kevin Young's side next season.

