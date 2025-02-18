"3 schools I’d have on my list for sure": Hoops fans react as 7-foot Serbian Aleksa Dimitrijević to visit three major college basketball programs

Colleges are on the lookout not just for high school hoops stars in the US and Canada, but also up-and-coming players from across the globe. One such example is Serbian seven-footer Aleksa Dimitrijević, who, even though still of high school age, is already playing pro ball in Europe.

On3's Joe Tipton revealed that the big Serbian has already scheduled visits for three major basketball programs. These are Michigan, Creighton and Illinois. He is still 18 and this means he may be eligible to play in these schools, and this possibility has gotten fans talking.

"If I’m a foreign center these are the 3 schools I’d have on my list for sure!" one commenter pointed out.

"They’re all great school academically so he can’t make a mistake regardless where he goes," another commenter noted.

"Amateur American athletes continue to get the short end of the stick. The NCAA should limit all teams to 1 foreign born player per team," one fan suggested.

Meanwhile, the fans of each of those three schools also showed up in the comments section and hoping for Aleksa Dimitrijević to pick their favorite school.

"CO〽️E HO〽️E B1G FELLA! You see what 〽️ays is doing with Goldin & Wolf, you can be next 🏀. #GoBlue #Wolverines #MichiganBasketball," one Michigan fan commented.

"White 7-footer AND writes in Cyrillic? Yeah that has Creighton written all over it," one fan noted.

"Does Illinois think they are losing Big T?" one Illinois fan asked.

Aleksa Dimitrijević is scheduled to first visit Michigan on Friday before heading to Creighton on Sunday. He will finish his college visits with a trip to Illinois on Feb. 25. He will be watching several games, including Michigan vs. Michigan State, Creighton vs. Georgetown and Illinois vs. Iowa.

Creighton sees Aleksa Dimitrijević as a possible successor to Ryan Kalkbrenner

The Creighton Bluejays currently have 7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner as their top center, though he is already a senior, so they are looking for somebody to succeed him. Aleksa Dimitrijević may be the answer after missing out on four-star Eric Reibe, who signed with UConn.

Should Dimitrijević choose Creighton, the school will be a good fit for him, given the school's affinity for Eastern Europeans and seven-footers. Even though he is a seven-footer, Dimitrijević can make plays and is a fearsome rim protector.

Offensively, he is excellent in pick-and-roll and can carry a team, leading Serbia to the title game of the FIBA U18 EuroBasket last summer with 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He currently plays for Partizan Belgrade of the Adriatic League and the EuroLeague.

