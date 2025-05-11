Texas high school football legends were honored in the Hall of Fame Class of 2025, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The three-time Super Bowl champion earned his place in the Hall of Fame for his phenomenal performances at Whitehouse High School, where he passed for over 8,000 yards and scored 90 touchdowns.
The event became even more thrilling when Mahomes revealed a new initiative in partnership with Adidas. Building on his previous Mahomes x Adidas collaboration with Texas Tech, he announced the launch of custom jerseys for high schools.
"Some of y'all may have seen that Texas Tech's been wearing jerseys with my gladiator logo with adidas, but that started last season, it was just the beginning," Mahomes said.
"Tonight I'm proud to announce that I'm partnering with Adidas to create custom jerseys, not for just college teams, but for 15 high school across the country too. I actually brought the jersey tonight. This evening was glad to hear it all go."
Besides Patrick Mahomes, Mahomes, nine other legends were inducted into the Hall of Fame. They were Gary Keithley (Alvin High School, 1969 & Before), Pat Thomas (Plano High School, 1970s), Brad Goebel (Cuero High School, 1980s), John C. Norman (Robert E. Lee – Midland, 1990s) and Robert Griffin III (Copperas Cove High School, 2000s).
Contributor of the Game honors went to David Smoak from the media, while coaching legends Jeff Traylor (Gilmer High School) and Curtis Barbay (Newton High School) were recognized with the Eddie Joseph/THSFHOF Coach awards.
Patrick Mahomes opens up about getting inducted into Texas HSFB Hall of Fame
Patrick Mahomes was a standout dual-sport athlete in both baseball and football during his time at Whitehouse High School. Reflecting on those days after being inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, the Chiefs QB shared how meaningful the experience was:
“There’s so much to the community and the friendships that you build with these guys,” Mahomes said. “I never thought I was going to be an NFL football player. My goal growing up was to win a district championship in Whitehouse, Texas.
"My senior year we were able to do that. When I go around the league, all I brag about is Texas high school football. They don’t know how much it means to be in Texas high school football and I think it’s a special place to be at.”
In his senior year, Mahomes delivered an outstanding performance as a dual-threat quarterback, recording 4,619 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, 948 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, averaging over 355 passing yards per game.
Patrick Mahomes continued his football journey at Texas Tech, where his best season came in 2015, with a 7-5 regular season record. He was eventually selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, and the rest is history.
