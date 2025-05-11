Texas high school football legends were honored in the Hall of Fame Class of 2025, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ad

The three-time Super Bowl champion earned his place in the Hall of Fame for his phenomenal performances at Whitehouse High School, where he passed for over 8,000 yards and scored 90 touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The event became even more thrilling when Mahomes revealed a new initiative in partnership with Adidas. Building on his previous Mahomes x Adidas collaboration with Texas Tech, he announced the launch of custom jerseys for high schools.

"Some of y'all may have seen that Texas Tech's been wearing jerseys with my gladiator logo with adidas, but that started last season, it was just the beginning," Mahomes said.

Ad

"Tonight I'm proud to announce that I'm partnering with Adidas to create custom jerseys, not for just college teams, but for 15 high school across the country too. I actually brought the jersey tonight. This evening was glad to hear it all go."

Besides Patrick Mahomes, Mahomes, nine other legends were inducted into the Hall of Fame. They were Gary Keithley (Alvin High School, 1969 & Before), Pat Thomas (Plano High School, 1970s), Brad Goebel (Cuero High School, 1980s), John C. Norman (Robert E. Lee – Midland, 1990s) and Robert Griffin III (Copperas Cove High School, 2000s).

Ad

Contributor of the Game honors went to David Smoak from the media, while coaching legends Jeff Traylor (Gilmer High School) and Curtis Barbay (Newton High School) were recognized with the Eddie Joseph/THSFHOF Coach awards.

Patrick Mahomes opens up about getting inducted into Texas HSFB Hall of Fame

Patrick Mahomes was a standout dual-sport athlete in both baseball and football during his time at Whitehouse High School. Reflecting on those days after being inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, the Chiefs QB shared how meaningful the experience was:

Ad

“There’s so much to the community and the friendships that you build with these guys,” Mahomes said. “I never thought I was going to be an NFL football player. My goal growing up was to win a district championship in Whitehouse, Texas.

"My senior year we were able to do that. When I go around the league, all I brag about is Texas high school football. They don’t know how much it means to be in Texas high school football and I think it’s a special place to be at.”

Ad

In his senior year, Mahomes delivered an outstanding performance as a dual-threat quarterback, recording 4,619 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, 948 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, averaging over 355 passing yards per game.

Patrick Mahomes continued his football journey at Texas Tech, where his best season came in 2015, with a 7-5 regular season record. He was eventually selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, and the rest is history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.