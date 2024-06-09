4-star CB Chuck McDonald commits to Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama for the 2025 season

Top 2025 cornerback prospect Chuck McDonald has committed to Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide. McDonald’s decision is coming as a climax to a recruitment process that has seen major college football programs across the country express interest in him.

McDonald chose Alabama over top programs such as USC, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and Washington.

McDonald is a four-star cornerback from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. He’s a two-sport athlete who also runs tracks. He won a CIF Division 2 Title as a part of Mater Dei’s track team. The four-star prospect is the No. 9 cornerback in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.

He also stands at No. 7 in California on the same ranking, sitting comfortably in the national top 100 at No. 78. He was a member of the Mater Dei football team that went 12-1 in 2022 and secured a berth in the CIF Title game. He ended the season with 28 tackles, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

Standing at 6-foot-0 and weighing 185 pounds per On3, he is blessed with a body that is athletically suitable and an ability for football that makes an NFL dream achievable.

Exploring Chuck McDonald's recruitment by Alabama

Alabama’s interest in Chuck McDonald goes back to Nick Saban’s time as the Crimson Tide coach. With the legendary coach’s departure following the bowl season and the arrival of Kalen DeBoer and a new staff, interest was retained.

The Tide made a difference and stood out among the contenders for McDonald’s signature by convincing him he was a priority.

"I feel like a top priority for Bama right now and I have a good relationship with the coaching staff," McDonald said (via 247Sports). ... “I felt like a priority to Alabama even dating back to when coach Nick Saban offered me. I really like the new staff and their vision for me in the program. I love the history and tradition and I'm excited.”

McDonald is the 12th player to commit to Alabama in the 2025 class, including eight four-star prospects. Alabama’s 2025 class of recruits is ranked No. 4 by 247Sports, reinforcing the Tide’s effort to continue its dominance in the post-Saban period.