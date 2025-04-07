4-star CB Jontavius Wyman flips commitment from Georgia Bulldogs to Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes

Four-star cornerback Jontavius Wyman from Jonesboro High has flipped his commitment from Georgia Bulldogs to Miami Hurricanes. Recruited by defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge, Wyman now becomes commit No. 9 and the first cornerback commit for the Canes' Class of 2026 cycle, joining Jaelen Waters, Javian Mallory, Ben Congdon, and Dereon Coleman among others.

Wyman announced his commitment to Miami via an X post on Saturday.

"305, I'm home. Committed to the University of Miami!"

Wyman, who is a Georgia native, committed to the Bulldogs in July 2024. He shared the reasons why he chose to change his commitment to the Hurricanes.

"I just felt like everything going on that’s the school I see myself playing at...The culture, I love the coaches, facilities and how that program carries itself in general. The standard," stated Wyman per On3.

"I feel like it’s going to be great being part of the program and being coached by him and some of the other great coaches. Coach Zac Etheridge he’s been recruiting me for a minute. It’s going to be great playing under him."

Miami is coming off a strong season under third-year coach Mario Cristobal. At 6-2, the Canes finished third in the ACC standings behind SMU and Clemson. They finished 10-3 overall, their first double-digit win campaign since 2017.

With their latest commit, the Canes now hold the No. 11th spot in On3's 2026 recruiting cycle rankings.

Jontavius Wyman hoping to get snaps on offense at Miami

Jontavius Wyman would like to showcase his versatility at Miami. While listed as a cornerback, he feels he can play different positions for the Canes, including receiver.

"I feel like I can go in there and compete, earn a job. I feel like I can be valuable to the team in many different ways. At this point now, I should be labeled as an athlete. I feel like I can go in there and play any position they need me to play. I'm very coachable, respectful," Wyman said per 247Sports.

"I'm trying to get [Miami WR coach Kevin Beard] to give me that offer as a receiver," Wyman said.

Wyman has played several different roles for his high school football team, Jonesboro High School in Jonesboro, Georgia.

He played 10 games in his freshman year, spending time at quarterback and running back. He threw for 951 yards with five passing touchdowns, along with 513 rushing yards and four TDs.

He added receiving in his sophomore year, grabbing 37 balls for 602 yards and seven TDs in 12 games. And on defense, he got 37 total tackles with five interceptions and 12 passes defended.

