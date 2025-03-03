4-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes moved FBS I independent powerhouse up his recruiting list after "they went far in the playoffs"

Zavion Griffin-Haynes, a four-star edge rusher from Rolesville, North Carolina has set multiple visits in the upcoming weeks, per On3's Chad Simmons. The 6-foot-6 athlete will visit North Carolina, LSU, Texas, Georgia, Florida State and Notre Dame during the next couple of months.

Griffin-Haynes has received offers from other programs, such as Ohio State and Tennessee, but he has upgraded the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in his list of top destinations after their impressive run last season.

Notre Dame made the playoffs after going 11-1 in the regular season. The program went to the national championship game but lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The four-star prospect was impressed by Notre Dame's performance and spoke about them in an interview with Irish Sports Daily.

"They’ve been doing a great job recruiting me," Griffin-Haynes said. "They went far in the playoffs and that moved them up on my list. Coach Freeman has done a great job of staying in contact with me and my family. It’s just a blessing."

Zavion Griffin-Haynes is No. 227 in the country and is the 27th-best edge rusher from the class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the 14th-best overall prospect from the state of North Carolina.

Zavion Griffin-Haynes talks about the Georgia Bulldogs

Zavion Griffin-Haynes, a four-star edge rusher from Rolesville High School, has lined up a visit to Georgia by the end of this month. He is set to visit Athens on March 29 after trips to North Carolina, LSU and Texas.

The Bulldogs are one of the early favorites in landing the talented defenseman, and he spoke about the program in an interview with On3's Jeremy Johnson.

"The love and time they put into the program they make sure their players are good in all aspects (standout)," Griffin-Haynes told On3. "They’re also genuine. They’re not going tell you anything wrong and they want the best (to play for them)."

The Bulldogs have landed five commitments so far from the class of 2026 and are No. 17 in 247 Sports' Overall Team Rankings. They have already landed a couple of defensemen from the class in Florida-based safety Zech Fort and Kansas-based defensive lineman Seven Cloud.

According to On3, the Bulldogs have the fourth-best odds of landing the talented edge rusher. The recruiting website gave the program a 1.1% chance of acquiring the four-star recruit.

