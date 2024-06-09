4-star Florida State commit Javion Hilson snaps with Steve Sarkisian on his way to official Texas visit

The Texas Longhorns have set their sights on strengthening their roster with top-tier talent, and they have honed in on four-star prospect Javion Hilson. The edge rusher has kept his options open and is engaging with multiple schools on the recruiting trail despite his prior commitment to the Florida State Seminoles.

On3 Industry Ranking lists Hilson as the nation’s No. 40 overall prospect, No. 4 edge rusher, and No. 6 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class. He is the No. 44 overall prospect, No. 3 edge rusher, and No. 6 recruit from Florida, according to 247 Sports.

Hilson is the only official visitor to Texas this weekend. It is his second official stop this summer following a trip to Florida and preceding visits to UCF and Florida State. He shared a picture of him on his official visit to Texas alongside Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Texas will be welcoming several top-ranked prospects throughout June. They will host several five-star prospects on June 21 while keeping eyes on other current commits. With a strong recruiting class already in the works, adding a talent like Hilson can definitely solidify their defense.

Hilson is fresh off an incredible season where he helped Cocoa grab its second-straight Florida 2S title. He recorded 97 tackles, 27 tackles for losses, 44 quarterback hurries, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery that season.

Which other teams are in contention for Javion Hilson?

Javion Hilson received more than 30 offers and chose Florida State over other programs, including Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

Reports from Inside Texas suggest that the Florida Gators, UCF Knights and Texas Longhorns are the three main contenders vying for Hilson's commitment this summer. Despite his initial commitment to Florida State, it appears that Florida is currently in the strongest to sway his decision.

Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators have prioritized Hilson's recruitment for over a year, coupled with a successful official visit to Gainesville. However, the competition remains fierce, as Texas and UCF are also in the running, and Hilson even acknowledged their presence in the recruitment process.

Javion Hilson was initially committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but he decommitted after Nick Saban’s retirement. Now, it will be something to watch if he decides to take a decommitment decision once again.

