4-star OG Jake Cook has impressive comments for Ryan Day's Ohio State after latest commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes' 2025 recruiting class has earned the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Jake Cook from Westerville, Ohio. Cook announced his decision to join the Ryan Day-coached Buckeyes on Sunday, choosing them over West Virginia, Louisville, Toledo, Kentucky and Duke.

Cook first caught the attention of Ohio State’s coaching staff during the program’s initial summer camp on June 5. He proved his caliber at OSU’s 7-on-7 high school camp on June 12. These performances led to an official visit from June 21-23, during which he made up his mind to commit to the Buckeyes.

"Being part of the brotherhood is very special, waking up everyday competing, working, and learning from the best," Cook told Rivals.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Being an Ohio native, a spot in the Buckeyes squad is like a "dream come true" moment for Cook.

“Just the fact I’ve been working for this my whole high school career to earn a scholarship from OSU and it’s been a dream of mine since I was seven,” Cook said.

Cook initially committed to Louisville in February but reevaluated his options and de-committed on June 18. This shift allowed Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye to pursue him aggressively, resulting in Cook's decision to join the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Louisville continues to build its 2025 class, which currently includes 11 members.

Jake Cook ranks as the No. 650 player nationally, the No. 55 interior lineman and the No. 24 player in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 57 interior lineman and the No. 35 player in Ohio. He was named the offensive line MVP at the Under Armour Next camp in late April.

Ohio State's recruiting strengths grow with Jake Cook's commitment

With Jake Cook locked into the squad, Ohio State now boasts 18 commitments in total for the upcoming season, including two promising offensive linemen. Cook joins fellow local standout Carter Lowe, and his commitment also marks a notable trend as OSU secures its first central Ohio offensive line commitment since Kyle Trout in 2014.

The Buckeyes' success in securing commitments extends beyond Jake Cook, with a total of seven in-state pledges for the 2025 class. He joins quarterback Tavien St. Clair, safety Cody Haddad, running back Bo Jackson, linebacker Eli Lee and wide receiver Bodpegn Miller in the class.

Ohio State now holds the coveted top spot in the national recruiting rankings for the 2025 cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. But the Buckeyes remain focused on further strengthening their offensive line, with key targets including David Sanders Jr., Jayvon McFadden and Josh Petty.