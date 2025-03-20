4-star Ohio State, Michigan, and Clemson WR target Gordon Sellars makes a major announcement regarding his commitment

Four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars has set a date to announce his college commitment. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder also revealed six schools he will be considering and choosing from when he announces his decision on Apr. 18.

He disclosed his plans with On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday. The schools are Ohio State, South Carolina, Michigan, Georgia, Clemson, and North Carolina A&T.

The four-star prospect from Charlotte (NC) has several visits scheduled. He is expected to visit Clemson on May 30, South Carolina on Jun. 6, Georgia on Jun. 13, and Michigan on Jun. 20. However, his commitment is set to be sealed before these dates. What is not known yet is whether he will keep his recruitment open after his commitment or decide he’s had enough.

Notwithstanding, Sellars has been clear on what he looks for in a college. In a chat with On3’s Chad Simmons in December, he set out some factors that must be present in any school he would choose. He said,

“I am looking for a great football team, but also great academics because football has to end one day, so I want to be put in a situation where I can focus on both. Other important factors to me are the area and the people on campus because I want to be at a place where I can feel like myself.”

Which teams are leading in the race to sign Gordon Sellars?

The Clemson Tigers feel like a favorite in the race to sign Gordon Sellars at the moment, as he’s just coming off a visit there earlier in March. Dabo Sweeney’s team is one of the best-performing in this recruiting cycle, with a No. 7 placement in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

However, Sellars has another visit scheduled before his set commitment date. He is scheduled to visit Michigan on Apr. 11. Michigan notably has a good recruitment record with Sellars’ high school, Providence Day, and will be looking to rely on that advantage. What’s more, Sellars already has a good impression of the program. He spoke with The Wolverines’ Ethan McDowell earlier this month. He said,

“I feel like they’ve checked all the boxes right now. I just want to learn more about the school and just learn more about the program.”

Gordon Sellars is fresh off an impressive junior season with Providence Day. He caught 50 passes for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Chargers in 2024.

