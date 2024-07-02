4-star prospect Daylan McCutcheon shortlists top 5 schools before making his commitment ft. Ryan Day's Ohio State

Several programs are vying for 2025 Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon's commitment. The four-star prospect also doesn’t want to delay the process more, as he set a commitment date for July 13 and announced his top-five teams.

McCutcheon will choose between the Florida State Seminoles, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans. In May, he visited both SMU and Ohio State, followed by trips to Texas, USC and Florida State in June.

Last week, the Seminoles got a Crystal Ball Prediction from 247 Sports to land the wide receiver.

“It was a great return back to Tallahassee!” McCutcheon told On3. “The people at FSU continue to impress me and what they have planned for this upcoming season.”

Despite the positive feedback about Florida State, securing a commitment from an out-of-state player like McCutcheon remains challenging. The Lucas, Texas, native seems most inclined to stay closer to home, with the Longhorns leading the race. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas has a 19.4% chance of landing McCutcheon.

SMU boasts a 14.2% chance, while Florida State follows with 12.1%, USC with 10.1%, and Ohio State rounds out the group. But it’s crucial not to underestimate the Buckeyes. Under the guidance of head coach Ryan Day and the recruiting caliber of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, Ohio State has recently secured back-to-back blue-chip prospects.

What factor will Daylan McCutcheon consider for his commitment?

All prospects have something in mind before committing to a program, and Daylan McCutcheon is not an exception to that.

“The decision factor is basically the people,” McCutcheon told On3. “Going to a school that has like-minded people and be able to have the mindset to be able to commit each and everyday, on and off the field and also the academic standpoint, to be able to get a degree because obviously the NFL’s not for long.”

McCutcheon is the No. 216 overall recruit, the No. 24 wide receiver, and the No. 31 prospect out of Texas, according to 247 Sports. On3 ranks him as the No. 98 overall recruit, the No. 14 wide receiver and the No. 20 prospect in the state.

McCutcheon can excel in any receiver position, but he particularly enjoys exploiting mismatches from the inside. His junior season saw him amass 1,430 receiving yards on 94 catches, with 20 receiving touchdowns and two additional scores on kickoff returns.

