4-star QB Antwann Hill takes official visit to Billy Napier’s Florida alongside DJ Lagway

The official visit season is upon us, as the best high school prospects in the country prepare to visit the nation's best schools. Four-star recruit Antwann Hill is among the many high school players scheduled for an official visit.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback from Georgia is one of the top high school players at his position, and the Florida Gators have shown interest in signing the talented youngster.

Antwann Hill is currently spending time with Florida's freshman QB and former five-star recruit DJ Lagway. They have developed a healthy relationship. The four-star recruit will have to sit behind Lagway at the start of his college career, but he will get the opportunity to learn a lot behind Lagway.

"Florida has DJ, so he will probably be there for three years and then he’ll be gone," Hill told Gators Online. "If I come behind DJ, I will have to sit for 2-3 years. That’s something me and my family got to really talk about and just sit down and have a really good talk with Florida to get that situated."

Hill is ranked No. 15 at his position in the 2025 cycle and is the No.200 overall prospect according to the On3 Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-5 QB is the No. 27 player in his state.

Memphis has a real shot at landing QB Antwann Hill over Florida

The Florida Gators are without a quarterback commitment in the 2025 class. They have missed a chance to sign multiple QBs, including four-star recruit Ryan Montgomery, who chose Georgia over UF and South Carolina.

However, the Gators have set their sights on Warner Robins' Antwann Hill. Billy Napier's side is playing host to the four-star recruit. They have competition, though — the Memphis Tigers have scheduled an official visit with Hill next weekend.

The quarterback has already visited Memphis' campus in April and has nothing but great things to say about the program.

"Memphis is very high on my list," Hill told Chad Simmons, the On3 Director of Recruiting. "The communication has been great between me and the coaches. The visit had me feeling like family too, and they are blowing it out of the water with me right now."

Florida ranks No. 21 in the country in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The school will have to ramp up its recruiting process to acquire Hill and boost its rankings.