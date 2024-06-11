4-star QB Ty Hawkins visits SMU despite being a TCU commit: Reports 

TCU commit Ty Hawkins is reportedly on a visit to SMU. According to 247Sports' Mike Roach, the four-star quarterback is expected to be on the SMU campus starting on June 10. This will be his first campus visit since committing to the Horned Frogs in June 2023, potentially having a big impact on his recruitment.

Hawkins is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback prospect from Claudia Taylor Johnson High School in San Antonio, Texas. A consensus four-star prospect, Hawkins is ranked among the top 15 quarterbacks nationally by the four major recruiting platforms. He is also ranked top 25 in Texas by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals.

Despite his commitment to TCU nearly a year ago, he continues to receive offers from top programs, including Duke, Boston College, Cal and UTEP. However, he has not considered any campus visits until now, marking an important change in his recruitment outlook since he committed to TCU.

The Mustangs are in a desperate search for a quarterback after former commit Keelon Russell flipped his commitment to Alabama. The need to create more stability in SMU’s quarterback room is further occasioned by the departure of former quarterback coach Jonathan Brewer in December 2023.

Brewer has since been replaced with D’Eriq King, who is now responsible for recruiting Hawkins. One of King’s most incumbent tasks will be to get a new quarterback commit in place of Russell. Ty Hawkins, one of Texas’ best, and a commit to an in-state rival, is high on King’s list.

However, the danger of having one of their top commits on rival territory is not lost on the staff at TCU. The Horned Frogs have put plans in motion to prevent the potential decommitment of their prized prospect, and potentially losing him to a rival. After his visit to SMU, TCU will reportedly have Hawkins back on campus on June 21.

Although Ty Hawkins considers it “pretty hard” for him to be convinced to flip his commitment from TCU, it’s a possibility that’s hard to ignore.

A look at Ty Hawkins' profile

Ty Hawkins’s profile as a dual-threat quarterback makes him a coveted asset to any team he might be on. He is a versatile athlete who also plays baseball and runs track. The four-star quarterback has grown from a high school freshman with 10 rushing attempts for 113 yards and two touchdowns to a four-star prospect.

He threw 224 passes for 2,167 yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore, earning the Texas District 28-6A overall MVP prize. The same season, he had 99 rushing attempts for 920 yards and eight touchdowns, highlighting how dangerous he can be on his feet as well.