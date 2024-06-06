4-star RB Jamarion Parker commits to Nebraska after offers from 3 other Power 5 schools: Reports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have scored a huge victory with the commitment of four-star running back Jamarion Parker from St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep to their 2025 class. On3 Recruits' Hayes Fawcett reported the news on X/Twitter. It marks the first time since 2017 that Nebraska has landed a player from the St. Louis area.

Parker is ranked as the No. 337 overall prospect and the No. 26 running back in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the third-best player in Missouri by 247Sports and 340th nationally.

The four-star RB initially committed to Arkansas, but he decommitted on March 25 after a coaching staff change and quickly scheduled an official visit to Nebraska the following day. Nebraska has been speculated as a potential destination for Parker since April 3.

Parker made multiple visits, including for Nebraska’s elite junior day in January and again in early April for a Spring practice. He chose them over other Power Five schools, including Alabama, Missouri and TCU.

According to Maxpreps, Parker rushed for 1,207 yards and 13 touchdowns on 101 carries, averaging an impressive 12.0 yards per carry while also catching 11 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns in his junior season. He missed his sophomore season but recorded 243 rushing yards and four touchdowns as a freshman.

Nebraska's 2025 recruiting class is strongly taking shape with Parker being the ninth known commitment. He is the sixth offensive commitment, joining quarterback TJ Lateef, tight end Bear Tenney, wide receivers Jackson Carpenter and Bryson Hayes and running back Conor Booth.

Jamarion Parker reveals why he chose Nebraska over others

Parker told On3’s Chad Simmons last month that Alabama, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, South Carolina, Kentucky and TCU were some of the programs on his contact list. Nebraska successfully sealed the deal and he is now the second-highest ranked commit after Lateef.

Parker has already developed a good relationship with Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel. Besides Barthel, the rest of the staff also treated the RB like an asset, which earned his attention (via On3):

“The relationship that I have with the coaching staff [at Nebraska] is outstanding,” Parker said. “They have some real solid guys. There is no doubt that Nebraska is recruiting me the hardest of all of the schools.”

Another factor influencing Parker's decision was Nebraska's offensive strategy, as Parker believes it aligns with his style:

“They do like to run the ball. I like the offense that they run. They run more of my type of playing style and have some really good running backs, but I am a different running back than them.”

Parker is set to return to Nebraska for an official visit on June 21.