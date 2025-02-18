4-star RB Javian Osborne adds ACC powerhouse to his official visit list including Texas and Michigan

On Monday, four-star running back Javian Osborne from Forney High School, Texas, expanded his official visit schedule to include a trip to Miami. The ACC program joins Texas and Michigan as key stops in his recruitment process. Osborne will travel to Miami from May 30 to June 1.

His itinerary also includes an official visit to Texas on June 13-15 and another to Michigan on June 20. The highly touted back holds a No. 77 national ranking in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. Additionally, he is recognized as the No. 6 running back and the No. 10 overall prospect in Texas.

Osborne has spoken positively about Miami, particularly its head coach. In October, he said:

“I know coach (Mario) Cristobal was a former offensive line coach and former offense and former offensive lineman at Miami,” Osborne told CaneSport. “You know how that is. You know he loves to run the ball.”

Texas remains a strong contender in his recruitment, with the Longhorns trending as a favorite.

Javian Osborne’s on-field production further solidifies his elite status. This season, he's rushed for 1,085 yards and 21 touchdowns in nine games.

4-Star RB Javian Osborne prioritizing Alabama after key staff visit

Four-star running back Javian Osborne has gained clarity on Alabama’s interest in him following a visit from multiple members of the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Head coach Kalen DeBoer, along with Maurice Linguist, Robert Gillespie, and Courtney Morgan, traveled to Texas to meet with the Forney High School standout.

“Man it was big time,” Osborne told Touchdown Alabama on Jan. 23. “Being able to speak to everybody I needed to get an understanding where I’m at. It’s clear I’m a priority.”

The 2026 prospect is now planning multiple trips to Tuscaloosa before finalizing his summer official visits.

“We haven’t planned a date yet, but we plan to get there two times this spring before official visits in the summer,” Osborne said.

Osborne holds high regard for Alabama’s program and wants to evaluate its coaching style firsthand.

“I’m looking forward to continuing building this relationship, getting down there to see how Coach G (Gillespie) coaches, seeing the offense and how they can utilize me. My thing is I want to be developed.”

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound back has displayed his talent as a junior. Apart from his rushing stats, he's added 168 receiving yards and three scores.

