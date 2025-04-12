4-star RB Javian Osborne announces his commitment date as recruiting battle between Michigan and Notre Dame intensifies 

The date is set for four-star running back Javian Osborne to announce his pick between Michigan and Notre Dame. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday that the prospect will announce his commitment on May 3, climaxing the race between the two national powerhouses to sign him.

Osborne’s recruitment has attracted nationwide attention, with the Wolverines and Fighting Irish making up his final two schools. He described his criteria for choosing a school in an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong:

“What I am looking for in a school is playing early and a great schematical fit. Also big on relationships that will last life after football," Osborne said. "Someone that will take care of me even if the worst-case scenario happens, would they still be there if something was to happen.”

Osborne further shared he has different attractions to each school he's been considering. Speaking about Notre Dame, he said:

“Love Notre Dame’s tradition, the on-campus lifestyle. Love how it’s small but yet feels so big. The people, players, coaches, they all have a winning mindset.”

About the Michigan Wolverines, he added:

“Something that peeks my mind about Michigan is the fanbase, alumni and the running-the-ball mentality. Smash-mouth football which fits me well. I love how also you have great connections both in football and outside of football for both schools.”

Javian Osborne, with a 5-foot-10, 195-pound frame, was highly sought after with more than 40 offers from top college programs. He had offers from Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Ohio State and Texas.

Texas was a leading destination for the in-state talent before a change in the Longhorns’ coaching staff dropped them out of the race. He discussed that in an earlier chat with On3's Kyle Kelley:

“Texas, when the running back coach left, Coach [Tashard] Choice, that was my guy. He was recruiting me freshman year. After that, it went downhill. Texas’ new running back coach came in. I guess he just thought that other running backs were better than me.”

Javian Osborne puts Notre Dame slightly ahead of Michigan

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are now the leading program in Javian Osborne’s recruitment, overtaking Michigan, which was the favourite just months ago.

“I gave Notre Dame a slight edge because of what they presented from the football aspect, school, everything," Osborne said via On3.com.

Javian Osborne is the No. 103 overall prospect in the 2025 class, and the No. 8 running back, per On3's Industry Ranking.

