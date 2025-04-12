  • home icon
  • 4-star RB Javian Osborne announces his commitment date as recruiting battle between Michigan and Notre Dame intensifies 

4-star RB Javian Osborne announces his commitment date as recruiting battle between Michigan and Notre Dame intensifies 

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Apr 12, 2025 02:07 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 ReliaQuest Bowl - Alabama vs Michigan - Source: Getty

The date is set for four-star running back Javian Osborne to announce his pick between Michigan and Notre Dame. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday that the prospect will announce his commitment on May 3, climaxing the race between the two national powerhouses to sign him.

Osborne’s recruitment has attracted nationwide attention, with the Wolverines and Fighting Irish making up his final two schools. He described his criteria for choosing a school in an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong:

“What I am looking for in a school is playing early and a great schematical fit. Also big on relationships that will last life after football," Osborne said. "Someone that will take care of me even if the worst-case scenario happens, would they still be there if something was to happen.”
Osborne further shared he has different attractions to each school he's been considering. Speaking about Notre Dame, he said:

“Love Notre Dame’s tradition, the on-campus lifestyle. Love how it’s small but yet feels so big. The people, players, coaches, they all have a winning mindset.”

About the Michigan Wolverines, he added:

“Something that peeks my mind about Michigan is the fanbase, alumni and the running-the-ball mentality. Smash-mouth football which fits me well. I love how also you have great connections both in football and outside of football for both schools.”
Javian Osborne, with a 5-foot-10, 195-pound frame, was highly sought after with more than 40 offers from top college programs. He had offers from Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Ohio State and Texas.

Texas was a leading destination for the in-state talent before a change in the Longhorns’ coaching staff dropped them out of the race. He discussed that in an earlier chat with On3's Kyle Kelley:

“Texas, when the running back coach left, Coach [Tashard] Choice, that was my guy. He was recruiting me freshman year. After that, it went downhill. Texas’ new running back coach came in. I guess he just thought that other running backs were better than me.”
Javian Osborne puts Notre Dame slightly ahead of Michigan

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are now the leading program in Javian Osborne’s recruitment, overtaking Michigan, which was the favourite just months ago.

“I gave Notre Dame a slight edge because of what they presented from the football aspect, school, everything," Osborne said via On3.com.

Javian Osborne is the No. 103 overall prospect in the 2025 class, and the No. 8 running back, per On3's Industry Ranking.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

