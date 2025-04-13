4-star recruit Gregory Patrick offers insight into Notre Dame decision

Gregory Patrick, a four-star offensive lineman from Portage Northern High School (Michigan), announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday. He chose Marcus Freeman's program over Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Alabama and Washington.

The Fighting Irish extended an offer to Patrick on March 17, 2024. He is scheduled for an official visit to the program on June 13, per 247Sports. Patrick shed light on his decision to join Notre Dame in an interview with On3 on Sunday.

"I’ve had the same three priorities in recruiting," Patrick said. "Education, culture and development. Notre Dame they had everything. It was really just the people there. The relationships I built and the education and they obviously develop linemen. They’re O-Line U."

Patrick became the Fighting Irish's fourth offensive lineman commit from the Class of 2026. The four-star recruit became the program's 10th commit from his class.

The Michigan native is ranked No. 164 in the country and is the 10th-best offensive lineman in his class, per On3. He is also the second-best overall prospect in his home state, Michigan.

Gregory Patrick believes that Notre Dame will win championships going forward

Gregory Patrick joined a nice offensive line class at Notre Dame. Patrick had high praise for the program and boldly predicted bringing multiple championships to Notre Dame.

"They’re not a program that just recruits anybody because they’re good," Patrick told On3. "They recruit people that are very good, obviously the best in the country. ... Notre Dame is a team that finished second in the country riddled with injuries last year. It’s only on the up and up from here. Championships is going to become the norm shortly."

According to On3, Marcus Freeman and Co. had an 84.4% chance of landing the four-star offensive lineman.

The Fighting Irish had a terrific campaign last season, going to the NCAA championship game. However, they lost the final to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Jan. 21. They finished the season with a 14-2 record.

