4-star recruit Nick Abrams drops 1-word reaction following visit from Michigan Wolverines' LB coach Brian-Jean Mary

Four-star linebacker Nick Abrams has shared his reaction to receiving a visit from Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach Brian-Jean Mary. On Monday, the visit was reported by On3 in a post on X, which the standout prospect quoted with a one-word reaction:
“#GoBlue”
Mary’s visit to Abrams and his family is coming just after his official visit to Georgia over the weekend. The Bulldogs are one of the four final schools Abrams is considering for his commitment. The other programs in the race to sign the Maryland native are Alabama, Michigan and Oregon.
Abrams discussed his Georgia visit with the Dawgs Post, stressing how his visit confirmed his bias for making the program a finalist in his recruitment. He said:
“I think the visit added on to everything I already knew. Georgia’s a great university. They’re elite in football and they’re elite in classroom as well. Coach Schumann is great at putting guys in the league. It’s crazy because he has three Butkus Award winners at the age of 35 which is insane. The atmosphere that coach Smart is creating is something I can see myself being a part of.”
The four-star prospect from McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, added:
“Their pitch is simple: You come to Georgia to get developed as a football player and as a man. You have the highest chance out of any school in the past three years to hear your name on draft night. You also will get a degree from a top-20 university in the country.”
What Nick Abrams has to offer Georgia
Nick Abrams' commitment remains unclear. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is No. 14 in his position nationally in the 2026 class, according to On3 Industry Ranking. Known for his tackling ability and ball recovery skills, he is highly sought after, and the Bulldogs are eager to acquire him.
He had an impressive junior campaign at McDonogh last fall, making 77 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception and a blocked punt. Following his weekend visit to Athens, Smart and his staff will aim to impress Abrams before his upcoming June visits to Alabama, Michigan and Oregon.
Nick Abrams is scheduled to visit Michigan on Jun. 6, Alabama on Jun. 13, and then Oregon on Jun. 20. He is expected to announce his commitment on Jul. 16 ahead of his senior high school season.