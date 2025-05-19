4-star recruit Nick Abrams drops 1-word reaction following visit from Michigan Wolverines' LB coach Brian-Jean Mary

Four-star linebacker Nick Abrams has shared his reaction to receiving a visit from Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach Brian-Jean Mary. On Monday, the visit was reported by On3 in a post on X, which the standout prospect quoted with a one-word reaction:

Ad

“#GoBlue”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mary’s visit to Abrams and his family is coming just after his official visit to Georgia over the weekend. The Bulldogs are one of the four final schools Abrams is considering for his commitment. The other programs in the race to sign the Maryland native are Alabama, Michigan and Oregon.

Abrams discussed his Georgia visit with the Dawgs Post, stressing how his visit confirmed his bias for making the program a finalist in his recruitment. He said:

Ad

“I think the visit added on to everything I already knew. Georgia’s a great university. They’re elite in football and they’re elite in classroom as well. Coach Schumann is great at putting guys in the league. It’s crazy because he has three Butkus Award winners at the age of 35 which is insane. The atmosphere that coach Smart is creating is something I can see myself being a part of.”

Ad

The four-star prospect from McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, added:

“Their pitch is simple: You come to Georgia to get developed as a football player and as a man. You have the highest chance out of any school in the past three years to hear your name on draft night. You also will get a degree from a top-20 university in the country.”

Ad

What Nick Abrams has to offer Georgia

Nick Abrams' commitment remains unclear. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is No. 14 in his position nationally in the 2026 class, according to On3 Industry Ranking. Known for his tackling ability and ball recovery skills, he is highly sought after, and the Bulldogs are eager to acquire him.

He had an impressive junior campaign at McDonogh last fall, making 77 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception and a blocked punt. Following his weekend visit to Athens, Smart and his staff will aim to impress Abrams before his upcoming June visits to Alabama, Michigan and Oregon.

Nick Abrams is scheduled to visit Michigan on Jun. 6, Alabama on Jun. 13, and then Oregon on Jun. 20. He is expected to announce his commitment on Jul. 16 ahead of his senior high school season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More